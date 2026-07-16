Argentine President Javier Milei said Thursday he will not attend the World Cup 2026 final in the United States, preferring to continue watching his country take on Spain from home.

Milei told El Observador radio that "under no circumstances" would he break his so-called good luck ritual of watching World Cup matches from the presidential residency, as he has done in the lead-up to Sunday's final.

He also shared another lucky ritual he has held dear throughout this edition of the World Cup: wearing a thick jacket from the oil company YPF during every match.

The Argentine leader was sporting the garment during his country's quarterfinal against Switzerland, which they won 3-1.

"Since it was cold and I don't turn on the heating, I use a jacket from the oil company which, on the day of the match against Switzerland, kept me really warm," Milei said.

"When I took it off, we conceded a goal, so I put it back on and haven't taken it off since," he added.

Argentina beat England 2-1 on Wednesday, securing their place in the final of the world's biggest football extravaganza.

Spain's King Felipe VI is set to attend Sunday's match in New Jersey, as is U.S. President Donald Trump.