Some dreams come true, but few stories capture football's magic quite like the remarkable bond between the GOAT Lionel Messi and his heir apparent, Lamine Yamal.

Nearly 19 years after a young Messi posed for a charity calendar while holding and bathing an infant Yamal at Barcelona's Camp Nou, the two are set to meet on opposite sides in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

What began as a routine charity event has become one of the sport's most extraordinary coincidences, bringing together arguably the greatest player of all time and one of its brightest new stars on football's biggest stage.

The origins

The story began in the fall of 2007, when UNICEF organized a charity raffle in Rocafonda, a neighborhood in Mataro, Spain. The winning prize was a photo session at Camp Nou with a Barcelona first-team player.

Yamal's family won.

Messi, then just 20 years old and emerging as one of Barcelona's brightest talents, took part in the charity calendar shoot organized with local newspaper Diario Sport.

During the session, photographer Joan Monfort captured a series of memorable images showing Messi gently holding, smiling at and even bathing the 5-month-old Yamal in a small plastic tub inside Barcelona's dressing room.

Monfort later recalled that Messi, naturally shy at the time, initially appeared uncomfortable with the unusual assignment before settling into the role.

For years, the photographs remained little more than a touching charity memory. They resurfaced and quickly spread across social media as Yamal developed into one of football's most exciting young talents, transforming into a symbolic passing of the torch between two generations of Barcelona stars.

Yamal's meteoric rise

Born on July 13, 2007, in Esplugues de Llobregat, near Barcelona, Yamal joined the club's renowned La Masia academy at the age of 7 after beginning his football journey with local side CF La Torreta.

His rise has been nothing short of spectacular.

Yamal made his Barcelona first-team debut on April 29, 2023, at just 15 years, 9 months and 16 days old, becoming the youngest player to appear for the club in the modern era. He soon added more records, including becoming the youngest La Liga starter, while reaching 50 first-team appearances faster than any previous Barcelona player.

By the 2025-26 season, Yamal had already established himself as one of the game's elite young players. He helped Spain win the 2024 European Championship, collected multiple La Liga titles with Barcelona and became the club's undisputed star on the right wing, earning praise for his dazzling dribbling, creativity and remarkable composure despite his age.

Now wearing Barcelona's iconic No. 10 jersey, Yamal has never hidden his admiration for Messi. He has frequently described the Argentine as his idol and once said he dreamed of swapping shirts with him after facing Argentina in a World Cup final.

Fans of FC Barcelona pose for a photo to display the names of Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi, printed on the rear of their shirts, before the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 League Phase match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 1, 2025. (Getty Iamges Photo)

That dream is now reality.

Messi still chasing history

While Yamal represents football's future, Messi continues to redefine longevity.

Now just a year shy of 40, La Pulga inspired La Albiceleste to a 2-1 comeback victory over England on Wednesday, sending the defending champions into a second straight World Cup final as he looks to add yet another chapter to one of football's greatest careers.

After leading Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar, ending the nation's 36-year wait for football's biggest trophy, Messi returns with the defending champions aiming to secure back-to-back World Cup crowns.

His legendary Barcelona career shaped an era and inspired an entire generation of La Masia graduates, including Yamal, making Sunday's showdown especially meaningful for the club's supporters.

La Masia icons become World Cup opponents

Sunday's final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey offers far more than a meeting between Spain and Argentina.

The Final July 19 visual with the crests of Spain and Argentina is displayed against the Manhattan skyline during the FIFA Drone show in New York/New Jersey at Liberty State Park, Jersey City, U.S., July 15, 2026. (AFP Photo)

It pits experience against youth, football's greatest modern icon against its newest superstar, and two players forever linked by a photograph neither could have imagined would carry such significance.

Argentina will once again rely on Messi's leadership, vision and ability to deliver in decisive moments as it attempts to defend its world title.

Spain, who eliminated France, meanwhile, arrive with one of the tournament's most exciting young squads, built around Yamal's creativity and attacking brilliance after the country's recent international resurgence.

For Barcelona supporters, the occasion brings mixed emotions. Messi remains the defining figure of the club's greatest era, while Yamal has emerged as the face of its future.

Both represent La Masia's success, but unfortunately, only one will leave New Jersey as a World Cup champion.