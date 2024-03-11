Facing the looming threat of an early Champions League exit, Arsenal are gearing up to overcome their 1-0 deficit against Porto at the Emirates on Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta's squad was on the brink of securing a solid draw in their first encounter, but they were stunned by a late, spectacular goal from Galeno.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for Arteta's men, who had been riding high on a wave of goal-scoring prowess, decimating opponents in the Premier League.

However, their journey to the top of the league table was not without setbacks.

A lackluster performance in Porto left the Gunners without a single shot on target, a rarity for a team known for its attacking prowess.

Yet Arteta's faith in his squad remains unshaken, especially after witnessing their triumphant return to domestic form with three consecutive wins.

But history warns against complacency.

Arsenal knows all too well the perils of trailing after the first leg.

Only once in their last 10 attempts have they managed to claw their way back into Champions League contention after such a setback.

Yet, there is a glimmer of hope in the echoes of the past – a victory against Porto in a similar situation over a decade ago.

As the Portuguese giants set foot on English soil, they bring a formidable record in domestic competitions.

Porto's recent exploits, including a ruthless dismantling of Benfica, underscore their resilience.

But the task at hand is daunting – they have not tasted victory on English soil in 22 attempts, a statistic not lost on either side.

For Arsenal, injury concerns loom large.

Gabriel Martinelli's fitness hangs in the balance, while Takehiro Tomiyasu remains doubtful.

However, Oleksandr Zinchenko's return provides a much-needed boost to Arteta's defensive lineup, especially after Aaron Ramsdale's mixed performance in their recent outing.

Porto, too, grapple with their own injury woes.

While Mehdi Taremi's potential return is a silver lining, the absence of key players like Gabriel Veron and Ivan Marcano poses a significant challenge.