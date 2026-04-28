Atletico Madrid and Arsenal meet on Wednesday in a heavyweight UEFA Champions League semifinal that pits Diego Simeone’s "coraje y corazon" against a resurgent Premier League leader chasing the greatest season in club history.

The first leg in Madrid sets the tone for a tie loaded with tactical intrigue, injury doubts and psychological baggage on both sides.

Arsenal arrive in the Spanish capital with the chance to turn years of "almost" into a defining breakthrough. Mikel Arteta’s side have been branded English football’s nearly men after three successive runners-up finishes in the Premier League and near-misses in Europe, including a 3-1 aggregate defeat to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain in last season’s semifinals and a quarterfinal exit to Bayern Munich in 2024.

Now, just seven games separate them from what could be the club’s greatest ever campaign. They sit three points clear of Manchester City in the league, with four games left for Arsenal and five for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Meanwhile, three more wins in Europe would deliver a first-ever Champions League crown, with a potential final in Budapest against PSG or Bayern on May 30.

Captain Declan Rice insists the squad is ready for the moment. "We've played in tough games in the last three or four years at the highest level, so we know what to expect and what's to come," he said, urging teammates to embrace the pressure: "‘Bring it on.’"

However, Arteta’s preparation has been complicated by fitness issues. Mikel Merino (foot) and Jurrien Timber (ankle) remain sidelined, while the game may come too soon for Riccardo Calafiori (knock). Kai Havertz and Eberechi Eze (both muscle), along with Martin Zubimendi (illness), will be assessed after being withdrawn against Newcastle.

Eze has "insisted that he is ‘fine’ and came off as a ‘precaution’ last time out," but Arteta could still opt for rotation on the left, with Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard in contention, while Viktor Gyökeres is poised to replace Havertz up front if needed. Bukayo Saka made a strong impact off the bench against Newcastle after his own return from injury and "may be handed his first start in over a month" on the right wing.

Arsenal’s recent record against Spanish clubs offers confidence: They have won each of their last seven Champions League games against La Liga opposition and have lost just one of their last 11 away matches in the competition (W9 D1). However, they will remember that Atletico edged them 2-1 on aggregate in the 2017-18 Europa League semifinals.

Atletico Madrid players attend a training session of the team in Majadahonda, Spain, April 27 2026. (EPA Photo)

Metropolitano Factor

If Arsenal bring form and ambition, Atletico bring edge, experience and one of Europe’s most intimidating home atmospheres. Simeone’s side have long since moved beyond the stereotype of dour, defense‑only football, but some principles remain non‑negotiable: intensity, work rate, competitiveness and a "capacity to suffer when they need to against superior opponents."

"We've reached this point by competing the way we have – nothing has stopped us so far," Simeone said, emphasizing their identity. The team’s motto, "Coraje y corazon" — courage and heart — captures their approach and even star man Antoine Griezmann "works his socks off" in addition to providing quality.

At the Metropolitano, when conditions are right, Atletico have shown they can dismantle anyone. They "blitzed Barcelona 4-0 in the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg" and "romped to a 5-2 derby victory over Real Madrid there earlier this season."

Local newspaper AS framed the stakes bluntly: "Congratulations Atletico – if you beat Arsenal, then the (anniversary) celebration will be perfect."

Simeone has called on the famously loud home support: "We've built this success through hard work and the support of our fans. We need them now more than ever, and hopefully, we can give them what they want on the pitch."

Atletico must cope without energetic midfielder Pablo Barrios (hamstring) and defender Jose Gimenez (muscle), while Ademola Lookman (muscle) and David Hancko (ankle) are doubts and will be assessed. Even so, there is optimism in attack. Julian Alvarez, who struck the woodwork twice in a 4-0 group‑stage loss to Arsenal, said he is "100%."

Marcos Llorente believes both sides have evolved significantly since that heavy defeat to Arsenal in October: "Both teams have evolved a lot since then."

Griezmann, Atletico’s all‑time top scorer and MLS‑bound at season’s end, says the renewed form has given them belief: "It's good to win again after a negative run. It will be a very important match (against Arsenal), we have to be calm, relaxed, knowing that we can do it... I'm enjoying these last few games here. I hope I can gift something incredible to the fans."

Simeone’s warning to his own players – "If you don't run, you're coming off tomorrow" – underlines the intensity Arsenal can expect.

Clash of styles

On one side stand Premier League leaders desperate to prove their mental steel and finally lift European silverware; on the other, a scarred-but-dangerous Atletico who thrive on adversity and emotion in big European nights. Arsenal’s away form and attacking fluency face off against Atletico’s pressing, power and a crowd, Simeone says they "need now more than ever."

With both clubs eyeing history, Arsenal a first Champions League title, Atletico a chance to crown Simeone’s second era with silverware, the first leg in Madrid promises to be a ferocious, finely balanced encounter.

Possible Starting Lineups:

Arsenal: David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie; Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyökeres, Gabriel Martinelli.

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Nahuel Molina, Robin Le Normand, Clement Lenglet, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Nicolas Gonzalez; Antonio Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.