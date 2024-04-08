Arsenal and Bayern Munich will meet at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening for the first leg of their quarterfinal. The stadium's vibrant atmosphere promises a thrilling encounter.

The Gunners' journey to this stage saw them overcome their knockout demons, notably defeating Porto in a penalty shootout.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich, managed by Thomas Tuchel, secured their quarterfinal spot with a dramatic turnaround against Lazio, albeit without their fans due to a previous firework incident.

The last-16 hurdle had been a major obstacle for Arsenal since their 2009-10 campaign under Arsene Wenger.

However, this season, they managed to emulate their past success with a hard-fought victory over Porto.

Despite the absence of a dominant 5-0 win, crucial saves from David Raya and flawless penalty kicks ensured Arsenal's progression, finally ending their last-16 hoodoo.

Arsenal now face another challenge against Bayern Munich, a team that has been a thorn in their side in recent years.

Their recent quarterfinal appearances have often ended in disappointment, except for a victory over Villarreal in 2008-09.

However, the atmosphere at the Emirates is electric, especially after Arsenal's recent 3-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion, which marked their 10th win in 11 top-flight games.

With a string of clean sheets and an impressive home record, Arsenal are in prime form as they prepare to face Bayern Munich.

Bayern, led by Harry Kane, who knows how to find the back of the net at the Emirates, suffered a setback in the Bundesliga, losing to Heidenheim.

Despite Kane's efforts, Bayern's inconsistent form leaves them vulnerable against an in-form Arsenal side.

Both teams had to fight hard in the last 16, but Arsenal's solid defensive record and Bayern's recent struggles raise questions about the outcome of this match.

Nevertheless, with key players expected to return, including Bukayo Saka for Arsenal and Dayot Upamecano for Bayern, the stage is set for a thrilling encounter between two European giants.

However, Bayern's injury concerns, including Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane and others, could factor into the match's outcome.