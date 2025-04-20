Arsenal delayed Liverpool’s Premier League coronation with a dominant 4-0 rout of Ipswich on Sunday, led by a sparkling performance from Leandro Trossard.

Trossard netted twice, while Gabriel Martinelli and 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri added gloss as Mikel Arteta’s side snapped a three-match winless run at Portman Road.

Ipswich’s hopes crumbled after Leif Davis was sent off for a reckless challenge on Bukayo Saka midway through the first half.

The Gunners sit second, 10 points behind Liverpool, who need just six more points from their final six games to clinch a record-equaling 20th English league title.

Liverpool could have secured the title at Leicester on Sunday if Arsenal had lost to Ipswich. While it appears only a matter of time before Arne Slot’s side lift the trophy, the Gunners have their own holy grail to chase.

Arsenal reached the Champions League semifinals for the first time since 2009, booking a clash with Paris Saint-Germain after eliminating holders Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Their 5-1 aggregate triumph over the most successful club in Champions League history was a major statement as they aim to win the tournament for the first time.

The north Londoners, whose only Champions League final appearance ended in defeat to Barcelona in 2006, are bidding to win their first major trophy since the 2020 FA Cup.

After finishing as runners-up to Manchester City the past two seasons, Arteta’s side appear destined for second place once again.

They effectively handed Liverpool the title with a dismal run of two wins in their previous seven league games before arriving at Portman Road.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna had admitted that relegation was already inevitable, just 12 months after their unexpected promotion to the top flight for the first time in 22 years.

Third-from-bottom Ipswich are now all but down, sitting 15 points from safety with only five games remaining and a vastly inferior goal difference to fourth-bottom West Ham.

Trossard makes his point

Ipswich had lost all six of their home league matches in 2025, and Arsenal preyed on their myriad weaknesses by monopolizing 89% of the early possession.

It was no surprise when the Gunners took the lead with an immaculately crafted move in the 14th minute.

Martin Odegaard injected urgency into the attack with a burst from midfield, passing to Saka, whose low cross found Trossard. The Belgian forward prodded a low finish into the far corner from 10 yards.

Arsenal didn’t have to wait long for a second. Martinelli struck in the 28th minute.

Highlighting how much Arsenal had missed him during a lengthy injury absence this season, Saka was the catalyst with a typically incisive surge past Jacob Greaves.

Saka’s pass was deftly backheeled by Mikel Merino into Martinelli’s path, and the Brazilian drilled his shot emphatically past Alex Palmer.

Saka was proving unplayable, and Davis responded with an ugly foul that left the England winger writhing in pain and triggered the defender’s 32nd-minute dismissal.

Saka eased Arsenal’s fears by hopping to his feet and continuing with a curler that whistled just wide.

With Arsenal in total control, Arteta substituted Saka in the second half to keep him fresh for bigger challenges ahead.

Arsenal barely needed to get out of first gear, such was their dominance. But Trossard, playing for a spot against PSG, made his case in the 69th minute.

Declan Rice found Trossard in the area, and he shifted into space before guiding a clinical finish into the far corner.

Nwaneri capped Arsenal’s commanding performance in the 88th minute, the young striker punishing Ipswich’s woeful marking with a shot that deflected past Palmer from inside the area.

