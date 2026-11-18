Peter Storey, who won the English league and cup double with Arsenal and was one of its longest-serving players, has died, the club said Tuesday. He was 81.

A tough-tackling and versatile midfielder who could also play in defense and featured 19 times for England, Storey scored a crucial penalty to help Arsenal avoid defeat to Stoke in the FA Cup semifinals as part of the double-winning campaign in the 1970-71 season.

"Everyone at Arsenal is deeply saddened by the passing of 1970-71 double winner, Peter Storey,” the club said Tuesday in a statement. "All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time.”

The club did not provide a cause of death.

Arsenal added the club plans to pay respects to Storey ahead of its Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund next week.

Storey won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, a forerunner to the competition that is now the Europa League, with Arsenal in 1970.

He spent almost all of his career with Arsenal, except for a brief spell with Fulham before retirement, and his 501 appearances for Arsenal between 1965 and 1977 are the eighth most all-time for the club.