The Emirates will light up on Wednesday night as Arsenal and Manchester United go head-to-head in a thrilling Premier League showdown.

Both giants enter the fixture on the back of emphatic victories, with Arsenal thrashing West Ham United 5-2 and United dismantling Everton 4-0.

The Gunners’ blistering first-half display against West Ham saw them net four goals in just 36 minutes, briefly raising hopes of surpassing last season’s record-breaking 6-0 triumph at the London Stadium.

Although West Ham mounted a spirited response through full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Emerson Palmieri, a Bukayo Saka penalty ensured the Gunners held firm for a dominant win.

Matching a Premier League record with five first-half goals, Arsenal’s high-octane performance mirrored their midweek Champions League demolition of Sporting Lisbon.

The victory marked their third consecutive win across all competitions, each by a three-goal margin, keeping them in hot pursuit of league leaders Liverpool.

As they gear up for their 500th competitive game at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta’s side boasts an unbeaten home record this season, with six wins in their last seven outings.

Arsenal have also scored in 12 consecutive games at their fortress, showcasing a consistent attacking threat.

Devilish new dawn

Meanwhile, the Red Devils arrive with renewed vigor under Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese tactician has injected life into United’s attack, revitalizing Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee, both of whom bagged braces in the rout of Everton.

The win marked United’s fourth consecutive home triumph, extending their resurgence after Amorim’s Europa League debut win over Bodo/Glimt.

However, United’s away form remains a glaring concern.

A six-match winless streak on the road includes five draws, with their sole away win this season coming against Southampton.

Sitting ninth in the table, four points off a Champions League spot, the Red Devils face a daunting task to reverse their fortunes at the Emirates.

They have lost their last three league meetings with Arsenal and haven’t won in North London since a 3-1 FA Cup victory in 2019.

Injury concerns

Arsenal are grappling with mounting injury issues.

Gabriel Magalhaes remains a doubt after aggravating an existing issue against West Ham, while Mikel Merino, Thomas Partey, and Myles Lewis-Skelly are also sidelined.

Defensive depth is further tested with Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu out, potentially paving the way for Jakub Kiwior’s first league start of the season.

United faces injury woes of their own. Captain Bruno Fernandes’ fitness is uncertain after he was seen icing his ankle during the Everton match.

Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo are suspended, but Harry Maguire’s return from injury offers a potential defensive solution. Still, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, and Leny Yoro remain doubts.