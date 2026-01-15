Arsenal capitalized on two costly goalkeeping mistakes by Robert Sanchez to claim a 3-2 win at Chelsea in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals Wednesday.

Sanchez was at fault early when a seventh-minute corner drifted over him, allowing Ben White to nod into an unguarded net.

The Spanish goalkeeper’s night worsened after the break when he fumbled a low cross, gifting Viktor Gyokeres a simple tap-in in the 49th minute.

Substitute Alejandro Garnacho pulled a goal back for Chelsea, but Martin Zubimendi quickly restored Arsenal’s two-goal cushion with a composed finish in the 70th.

Garnacho struck again in the 83rd minute to give Chelsea renewed hope ahead of the second leg Feb. 3 at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

Even so, Mikel Arteta’s side remains the clear favorite to reach the March 22 final at Wembley Stadium, capping what is shaping up to be a standout season for the Gunners, who hold a six-point lead atop the Premier League and top their Champions League group.

Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior, taking charge of his first home match, refused to criticize Sanchez for his mistakes.

“I said to him before the game, and I made this really clear, when my players make mistakes, I’m accountable. That’s on me,” Rosenior said.

“I’ll stay positive with him, as I will with all the group. My job is to help them, not to blame them.”

In the other semifinal, Manchester City won 2-0 at Newcastle in the first leg Tuesday. The second leg is Feb. 4.

That sets up the likelihood of a City-Arsenal final, matching the top two teams in the league. It would be a rematch of the 2018 final, the last one Arsenal reached in the League Cup, which City won 3-0.

Rosenior was hired last week on a six-year deal and earned a win in the FA Cup over the weekend.

That victory came away against second-division Charlton Athletic, making this Rosenior’s first home test. Arsenal could have left Stamford Bridge in a commanding position.

Instead, Garnacho’s late goal gave Chelsea hope. The club was without Reece James, Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto because of injuries, while Moises Caicedo was suspended.

“I love the energy of my team. We kept going until the end,” Rosenior said. “I’m frustrated with the manner we conceded the goals, but there were a lot of positive aspects to the performance considering the players we had out.”

White said Arsenal allowed Chelsea to apply pressure in the second half.

“Not up to our standards, really,” he said.

Rosenior insisted Monday that Arsenal should not be labeled “Set Piece FC,” a reference to the team’s prowess on dead balls, but the opener came from that route.

Sanchez came for a corner swung in by Declan Rice, but the ball sailed over him. Chelsea striker Joao Pedro failed to jump or attempt a clearance, leaving White with a simple header.

It was Arsenal’s 24th goal from a set piece in all competitions this season, according to the BBC, with 18 coming from corners.

While that was a sloppy error by Sanchez, his second proved even more costly.

White’s ball across the face of the six-yard box should have been easily gathered by the goalkeeper, but it slipped through his arms as he dived. Gyokeres could not miss for just his second goal since Nov. 1.