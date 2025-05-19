Arsenal sealed their spot in the Champions League with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday, while Everton bid an emotional farewell to Goodison Park with a 2-0 victory over Southampton.

Declan Rice’s spectacular strike from outside the box in the 55th minute proved decisive at the Emirates, securing a top-five finish for Mikel Arteta’s side despite another trophyless season.

“We had a clear dream to deliver a trophy this season. Unfortunately, we haven’t done it, understanding the circumstances we’ve been through,” Arteta said.

“But you have to make sure that chasing a dream doesn’t confuse you and allow you to see all the incredible things this team are doing.”

Defeat means Newcastle still have work to do to join Arsenal in the Champions League next season.

Just one point separates the League Cup winners in third from Nottingham Forest in seventh.

Victory over Everton next weekend should be enough for the Magpies due to their much superior goal difference over fifth-placed Aston Villa.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is unsure if Alexander Isak will be fit for that crunch clash after missing the Arsenal game with a groin injury.

“I don’t know at this moment in time. He felt pain after training and went for a scan. It depends a lot on how he reacts,” Howe said.

“Fingers crossed he can get there. We have to do our job against Everton.”

Forest maintained their push for a first appearance in Europe’s top competition in 45 years after winning 2-1 at West Ham.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Nikola Milenkovic struck for the visitors at the London Stadium as Forest showed support for striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who needed urgent abdominal surgery this week.

Forest must beat Chelsea on the final day of the campaign and hope other results go their way to finish in the top five.

“If we’d thought in the beginning of the season that we’d be playing to play in the Champions League, we’d sign for it,” said Forest boss Nuno Espírito Santo.

Goodison’s goodbye

Everton’s home since 1892, Goodison Park, played host to the club’s men’s team for the final time before they head to a new 52,000-capacity stadium next season.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney was among the Toffees’ former greats in attendance as Iliman Ndiaye produced two fine first-half finishes to ensure a happy ending to the Goodison era.

“Extraordinary atmosphere. The crowd was amazing. The job was to win the game and see ourselves out at Goodison in a good light,” Everton boss David Moyes said.

Jamie Vardy brought down the curtain on his Leicester career with his 200th goal for the club in Sunday’s 2-0 victory against Ipswich.

Vardy was making his 500th and final appearance for the Foxes after a remarkable 13-year spell, including a fairytale Premier League title triumph in 2016 and FA Cup glory in 2021.

The 38-year-old, who started his career in non-league football, will leave at the end of the season and agreed not to play in next weekend’s final game to ensure his last Leicester appearance came at King Power Stadium.

With both Leicester and Ipswich long since condemned to relegation, the full focus was on Vardy, and he took just 28 minutes to make it an unforgettable day as he sprinted onto James Justin’s pass to unleash a typically predatory finish.

Kasey McAteer bagged his first Premier League goal in the 68th minute, firing home to ensure Vardy would bow out on a winning note.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of this. I look forward to keeping an eye on the club I love,” Vardy said.

Fulham won 3-2 at west London rivals Brentford to remain in the hunt for a top-eight finish, which could still be enough for European football.

Raul Jimenez, Tom Cairney and Harry Wilson were on target for Marco Silva’s men to close to within one point of eighth-placed Brentford.