Oleksandr Zinchenko became the second player to leave Manchester City and join Arsenal this offseason after signing for a reported fee of 30 million pounds ($36 million) Friday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who was the assistant coach at City from 2016-19, has already signed Gabriel Jesus from his former club.

Zinchenko, a midfielder who mostly played at left back for City, ended his six-year spell at Etihad Stadium, where he was never a first-team regular despite being the captain of Ukraine.

Arsenal did not disclose the length of Zinchenko's contract.

"He’s a player that I personally know really well and continued to follow him after my time at Manchester City," Arteta said. "Alex is a high-quality player who will give us options and versatility.

"It’s not only about the positions he can play but as well, the versatility he will give us in attack and defense. Alex is a person with great human qualities and character, and I’m delighted that everyone has made this huge effort to bring Alex to the club."

Arsenal technical director Edu said Zinchenko "was a main focus on our list” of possible transfers.