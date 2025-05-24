Arsenal stunned defending champion Barcelona 1-0 to claim its second Women’s Champions League title on Saturday, ending an 18-year wait in dramatic fashion.

Stina Blackstenius struck the decisive goal in the 75th minute at Lisbon’s Estadio Jose Alvalade, coolly converting after fellow substitute Beth Mead set her up with a pinpoint assist.

The Gunners, still the only English club to lift the crown, recaptured the glory they first tasted in 2007.

At the final whistle, Arsenal’s players erupted in celebration, racing toward a red-and-white pocket of fans in a stadium otherwise draped in Barcelona’s burgundy and blue.

“We believed from the moment our Champions League journey started,” Arsenal striker Alessia Russo told broadcaster TNT Sports. “We knew that we had the capabilities. We knew that we could be good enough. It was just about going and doing it. And we’ve done it!”

Barcelona entered as the heavy favorite, aiming for a fourth title in five years and to become the only team other than Lyon to win three consecutive titles.

The team, led by two-time Ballon d’Or winners Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas, had won nine straight in the competition and cruised past Wolfsburg and English champion Chelsea in the knockout rounds.

But Arsenal locked down defensively – except for early in the second half – and created the better chances. Only two superb saves by Barcelona goalkeeper Cata Coll, denying Frida Maanum and Blackstenius, kept it scoreless until Blackstenius finally broke through.

The victory capped an incredible finish to a rocky season for Arsenal, which included head coach Jonas Eidevall resigning and being replaced by assistant Renee Slegers.

Since taking over, Slegers steered the team through a spectacular European campaign. Arsenal built its confidence with come-from-behind wins over Real Madrid and eight-time champion Lyon in the knockout rounds before toppling mighty Barcelona.

The loss was a major disappointment for the large contingent of Barcelona fans who packed the stadium, home to Sporting Lisbon. Blue-and-burgundy shirts and flags outnumbered the red-and-white section, but their chants of “Yes we can!” in the final minutes weren’t enough to spark a comeback by the Catalan club.

The closest Barcelona came to scoring was a chipped shot from Claudia Pina that struck the crossbar just after halftime, during the Spanish side’s best period. Otherwise, the match played into Arsenal’s hands.

“We are very sorry for all our fans who came to support us,” Bonmati told Catalunya Radio on the field before the award ceremony. “We will try to do it again.”

Arsenal shook off early defensive jitters and soon had Barcelona on the back foot. Its high pressing stifled Barcelona’s rhythm, and Arsenal found joy with long balls down the left flank.

England striker Russo was pivotal, using her size and strength to win balls and keep attacks alive.

Arsenal thought it had gone ahead in the 22nd minute, but a video review disallowed an own goal by Barcelona’s Irene Paredes after the referee spotted an offside on Maanum. Maanum later forced a fine save from Coll in the 27th minute with a long-range effort the keeper tipped over the bar.

Bonmati was the only Barcelona player to find her rhythm before halftime. Her dribbling runs through midfield created a few threats, with Leah Williamson blocking her best chance in the box in the 12th minute.

Barcelona came out firing after the break.

Pina hit the woodwork with a chipped shot from a sharp angle in the 49th. Bonmati forced goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar to get low to parry her shot, and Ona Batlle unleashed three long-range efforts.

But Blackstenius had the final say. She had a golden chance in the 72nd minute after stealing the ball, but Coll stuck out a leg to deny her. The Sweden forward, however, wouldn’t be denied again.