Arsenal are preparing a blockbuster bid for Vinicius Junior as uncertainty surrounding the Brazilian star's future at Real Madrid continues to grow, with stalled contract negotiations opening the door for one of the biggest transfers of the summer.

The reigning Premier League champions are closely monitoring the situation after Vinicius and Real Madrid failed to reach an agreement on a new contract despite nearly 18 months of negotiations.

With the 26-year-old entering the final year of his current deal, Arsenal are ready to capitalize if discussions between the player and the Spanish giants ultimately collapse.

According to Cadena SER, Arsenal are prepared to submit an offer worth 100 million euros ($116 million) plus an additional 20 million in performance-related bonuses.

While no formal bid has been made, the London club has reportedly received internal approval to pursue one of world football's most explosive attacking talents.

Real Madrid, however, remain reluctant to sell.

Reports in Spain suggest the club values Vinicius at between 150 million euros and 160 million euros, reflecting his status as one of Europe's elite forwards and his importance to new head coach José Mourinho's plans.

The biggest obstacle remains Vinicius' contract renewal.

The Brazilian is reportedly seeking an annual package worth about 30 million euros, including salary, bonuses and a renewal payment. Real Madrid have refused to meet those demands, determined to maintain their wage structure while avoiding a situation in which Vinicius surpasses or matches the club's highest earners.

Madrid recently improved their proposal following meetings involving the player's representatives, general director Josa Angel Sanchez and chief scout Juni Calafat.

The revised offer is believed to be worth between 22 million euros and 24 million euros annually once performance bonuses are included.

Club president Florentino Perez has reportedly made it clear that the latest proposal represents the club's final position, with discussions also centering on image rights and the size of a loyalty bonus.

Despite the ongoing negotiations, Real Madrid remain determined to keep the Brazilian and avoid the possibility of losing him for free in 2027, when he would be eligible to negotiate with overseas clubs from January if no extension is agreed.

Arsenal, meanwhile, view Vinicius as the ideal addition to Mikel Arteta's attack.

The Gunners believe his blistering pace, exceptional dribbling ability, creativity and eye for goal would elevate an already title-winning squad.

Although his wage demands would comfortably exceed the salaries of Arsenal's current top earners, including Bukayo Saka, the club is reportedly willing to restructure its wage model for a player of Vinicius' caliber through signing bonuses and commercial agreements.

The move would also carry enormous commercial value, with Vinicius regarded as one of football's biggest global stars.

The Brazilian continues to justify that reputation with his performances on the pitch.

He scored 22 goals and supplied 14 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions during the 2025-26 season, extending his remarkable consistency in front of goal. He has now recorded at least 30 goal contributions in each of the past five seasons, cementing his place among the world's most productive attacking players.

At 26, Vinicius is entering the peak of his career, making him one of the most coveted players on the market.

For now, the transfer hinges entirely on his response to Real Madrid's latest contract offer.

Some reports suggest a breakthrough remains possible and that the winger is leaning toward staying at the Santiago Bernabéu. Others maintain Arsenal are ready to move immediately should negotiations break down.