Arsenal on Sunday defied the Wembley odds to emerge victorious from the Community Shield clash against English Premier League reigning champions Manchester City.

A penalty shootout crescendo concluded a relentless 90 minutes of football, with Arsenal snagging a 4-1 victory from the spot-kicks after a 1-1 draw against the reigning treble champions.

The curtain raiser to the Premier League season burst into life, thanks to a twist of fate scripted by none other than Leandro Trossard.

The Belgian, with the clock ticking down like a ticking bomb, launched an audacious strike that ricocheted off everything but the kitchen sink, nestling into the net with a triumphant roar.

The collective disbelief in the stadium was palpable as the scoreboard flickered, rendering the showdown an alluring deadlock.

Just moments before Trossard's timely heroics, a breathtaking flourish from Cole Palmer had bathed Manchester City in a shimmering spotlight.

Palmer, conjured a mesmerizing curler from the fringes of imagination.

The ball whispered sweetly to the net, leaving onlookers spellbound.

Amid a chorus of nail-biting tension, the penalty shootout danced onto center stage.

A symphony of heartbeats reverberated as Kevin De Bruyne's shot kissed the bar, Rodri's hopes were smothered by Aaron Ramsdale's brilliance, and then, the arena held its breath.

Fabio Vieira's poised demeanor was the final brushstroke on this canvas of drama, as he nestled the decisive kick into the net, sealing Arsenal's remarkable triumph.

Mikel Arteta, the mastermind orchestrating this symphony of redemption, couldn't conceal his elation.

"It doesn't get much better than winning a trophy at Wembley against the best team in the world. We are here to win trophies for this club," he said.

Across the touchline, Pep Guardiola's disappointment was palpable. The maestro of Manchester City rued the day's twist of fate, saying, "In the end, we could not do it, their penalty takers were better than us."

City's treble-winning glory from the past season now takes a backseat, as Arsenal's triumph showcases the relentless pursuit of silverware.

The Gunners, who languished in a shadow of unfulfilled dreams since their 2004 triumph, ignited a fire that promises to illuminate the path ahead.

Yet, as the confetti settled and the celebrations reverberated, a lingering truth remained.

The Community Shield's laurels have often proved to be a false prophecy, a tantalizing prelude that has deceived as much as it has prophesied.

Arsenal's jubilation, while deserving and exhilarating, could well be a prelude to another spellbinding Premier League season, a journey fraught with its own twists, turns, and uncertainties.

Arteta's Arsenal, bolstered by new signings worth a staggering 160 million pounds ($203.5 million), surged into tackles with a ferocity that suggested a championship crescendo.

Declan Rice, a polished gem in midfield, orchestrated his moves with a composure that belied his new surroundings.

Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz, though not without their imperfections, radiated a newfound vigor in the red and white.

Havertz, in particular, bore the weight of expectation, spearheading the Arsenal attack in the absence of Gabriel Jesus.

However, destiny had other plans, as his endeavors stuttered on this stage.