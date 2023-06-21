Arsenal English footballer Bukayo Saka has partnered with the charitable organization BigShoe to fund housing for 26 families displaced by the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes that devastated southeastern Türkiye.

Saka's benevolent gesture aims to support those who have lost everything because of the catastrophic events, offering them a glimmer of hope and stability.

Expressing his gratitude and sense of responsibility, Saka said: "Considering myself fortunate to have a roof over my head, I recognize the immense hardship faced by these individuals. They lost everything overnight, through no fault of their own. Being able to contribute and give something back holds great significance to me."

Saka conveyed these sentiments to the BigShoe Foundation, emphasizing the importance of lending a helping hand during times of adversity.

Based in Johannesburg, South Africa, BigShoe is a nongovernmental organization that has gained worldwide recognition for its mission to assist underprivileged children with crucial medical operations.

It has formed a growing network of football and sports enthusiasts dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of those in need.

Renowned football players have previously collaborated with BigShoe, providing vital funding for essential medical procedures for children across the globe.

During the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Mesut Özil covered the expenses of 11 children.

Furthermore, Paul Pogba, Antonio Rudiger, Philipp Lahm, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and now Bukayo Saka have joined forces with the BigShoe charity, combining the power of sports and compassion to support children in their time of need.

In a tweet, BigShoe announced the joint effort with Saka, stating, "In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Türkiye, the English international @BukayoSaka87 partnered with BigShoe to finance accommodation for the victims. As a result, 26 affected families now reside in fully equipped containers, complete with bedrooms, living rooms, kitchens and bathrooms."

The organization's message exemplifies the tangible impact that collective action can have on rebuilding lives shattered by natural disasters.

According to official reports, the powerful earthquakes, measuring 7.7 and 7.6 magnitudes, resulted in the tragic loss of over 50,000 lives and left over 107,200 individuals injured.

The tremors had a profound impact on 11 provinces, including Kahramanmaraş, Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazığ and Sanlıurfa, affecting the lives of over 13 million people.

Saka, a product of Arsenal's academy, recently signed a new long-term contract in May, solidifying his commitment to the club.

The 21-year-old forward played a pivotal role in Arsenal's victory in the 2020 English FA Cup and the subsequent FA Community Shield triumph in the same year.

Saka's exceptional talent and compassionate spirit exemplify the positive influence athletes can have both on and off the field.