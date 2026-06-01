Around 75 fans were rescued from rooftops and other elevated locations while police made 16 arrests during Arsenal's long-awaited Premier League trophy parade.

Arsenal's long-awaited Premier League title celebrations drew massive crowds across north London on Sunday, but emergency services were forced into action as dozens of supporters climbed onto rooftops and structures for a better view of the champions.

Hundreds of thousands of fans packed the streets around the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal celebrated their first league title since the club's famed 2003-04 "Invincibles" campaign. Red smoke filled the air, chants echoed through the borough of Islington and supporters lined every available vantage point to catch a glimpse of manager Mikel Arteta and his players parading the trophy aboard an open-top bus.

The scale of the celebrations transformed north London into a sea of red and white, but the sheer size of the crowd also created significant safety challenges.

The London Fire Brigade said it rescued approximately 75 people from incidents involving height during the parade after supporters climbed trees, rooftops, station structures and traffic lights along the route.

Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne praised the overwhelmingly positive atmosphere while urging supporters to prioritize safety.

"The celebrations have been a fantastic sight, and it is encouraging that so many supporters have been celebrating their club's achievement safely," Goulbourne said.

People celebrate with a flare ahead of the Arsenal Champions Parade, London, U.K., May 31, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Firefighters were also called to a hotel blaze believed to have been caused by a stray flare. The fire caused only minor exterior damage, according to officials, but pyrotechnics were also suspected of triggering fire alarms at several nearby locations.

As festivities continued into the evening, fire officials warned supporters against using flares and other pyrotechnic devices, particularly near transportation hubs, buildings and flammable materials.

The Metropolitan Police, which deployed more than 500 officers as part of one of its largest operations of the year, reported 16 arrests by 9 p.m. local time.

The arrests involved a range of alleged offenses, including drunk and disorderly conduct, drug-related offenses, sexual assault and assaults on emergency workers.

Police also responded to a stabbing on Hornsey Road shortly after 8:30 p.m. Officers, paramedics and an air ambulance attended the scene, and one man was transported to a hospital for further assessment.

Despite the incidents, authorities described the event as largely peaceful given the enormous turnout. Estimates suggested that between several hundred thousand and more than one million supporters attended the parade, making it one of London's largest public gatherings in recent years.

The celebration came less than 24 hours after Arsenal's UEFA Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest. While European glory eluded them, supporters were determined to savor a domestic triumph that ended a 22-year wait for a league championship.

Led by stars such as Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, Arsenal completed a title-winning campaign that marked another major step in Arteta's rebuilding project and delivered one of the club's most cherished achievements of the modern era.

As darkness fell, the celebrations showed little sign of ending. Streets remained crowded with singing supporters making their way toward Tube stations, leaving behind a trail of cans, bottles, discarded e-bikes and debris from a day that Arsenal fans had waited more than two decades to experience.