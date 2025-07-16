Marco Asensio has turned down a lucrative 9 million euro-a-year ($10 million) offer from Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahçe, signaling his determination to remain in Europe’s elite leagues as he prepares to leave Paris Saint-Germain, Mundo Deportivo reported Tuesday.

Despite a generous proposal that included guaranteed minutes under Jose Mourinho, the former Real Madrid star declined the move, prioritizing a return to one of Europe’s top five leagues.

The 29-year-old Spanish international, under contract with PSG until 2026, has drawn interest from AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Villarreal, all exploring options to bring in the versatile playmaker during the summer transfer window.

Since joining PSG on a free transfer from the Spanish capital in 2023, Asensio has struggled for consistency.

He made 31 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign, scoring five goals and adding six assists, but failed to secure a regular starting role under Luis Enrique.

His playing time dipped further the following season, prompting a loan move to Aston Villa, where he registered three goals and one assist in 13 matches under Unai Emery.

With PSG now rebuilding around younger talent like Warren Zaire-Emery and Joao Neves, Asensio is no longer part of the club’s long-term plans.

The Ligue 1 champions are seeking to offload him this summer for a fee of around 10 million euros.

His current salary – estimated at 14 million euros annually – is seen as a stumbling block, with few clubs able or willing to match those wages.

Fenerbahçe’s bid was the most concrete to date, but Asensio's sights remain set on more competitive leagues.

AC Milan has expressed the strongest interest, viewing him as a natural fit for Paulo Fonseca’s midfield.

Inter Milan also see him as a useful rotation piece behind Turkish international Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

Villarreal, meanwhile, offer a familiar setting in La Liga and the potential for a central role under Marcelino as the club aims to return to European competition.

Financial constraints remain an issue for all three clubs, none of which can match his current PSG salary.

Asensio would need to accept a significant pay cut to finalize a deal.

Milan’s top earners, including Rafael Leão, make around 7 million euros per year, and Villarreal’s wage structure is even leaner.

Despite an uneven spell in Paris, Asensio remains a valuable asset on the market.

His ability to play across multiple attacking roles – winger, central midfielder, or false nine – combined with a resume that includes four Champions League titles and 37 caps for Spain, make him an experienced option for clubs seeking depth and technical quality.

His short stint at Aston Villa proved he can still perform in high-intensity environments.

Highlights included a goal against Arsenal and an assist versus Tottenham, reaffirming his ability to contribute at the top level when given consistent minutes.

Asensio’s current market value is estimated at 20 million euros by Transfermarkt, though clubs are expected to negotiate lower fees given his contract length and PSG’s intent to sell.

If no deal is reached this summer, he will be free to negotiate a pre-contract with foreign clubs starting in January 2026.

Several other teams remain in the conversation.

Premier League sides Tottenham and West Ham have monitored his availability, though no formal offers have been made.

In Spain, Real Sociedad and Sevilla have shown mild interest, but financial limitations make any serious pursuit unlikely.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia, including Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad, have also made inquiries, offering massive wages, but Asensio is not currently entertaining a move outside Europe.

For PSG, selling Asensio is part of a broader strategy to lower the wage bill and reinvest in youth.

After offloading Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid in 2024, the club is focused on long-term sustainability and squad balance.