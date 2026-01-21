Negotiations between Beşiktaş and Aston Villa over Tammy Abraham are accelerating, with the January window ticking down and momentum building toward a return to the Premier League for the England striker.

Multiple outlets, including Sky Sports and Fabrizio Romano, report that Aston Villa have intensified talks for the 28-year-old, currently on loan at Beşiktaş from AS Roma.

Villa have already agreed personal terms with Abraham, who is keen on a move back to England, and club officials have traveled to Istanbul to push discussions forward.

Abraham joined Beşiktaş earlier in the 2025-26 season on a deal that reportedly included a 2 million euros ($2.3 million) loan fee and a purchase clause worth around 13 million euros.

That structure has complicated negotiations: any transfer requires either an early termination of the loan or Beşiktaş activating the clause before selling him on.

Unai Emery views Abraham as a priority addition to sharpen Villa’s attack.

The striker’s history at Villa adds weight to the pursuit as his 25-goal season during the 2018-19 Championship campaign helped fire the club back to the Premier League and remains a touchstone for supporters.

Sources close to the talks say Abraham has given full approval, effectively “opening the door” to the move.

Beşiktaş, however, are holding their ground.

Turkish and European media report the Black Eagles have set a firm 20 million euros asking price and are unwilling to negotiate it down.

If Villa meet that valuation, Beşiktaş would turn a tidy profit: roughly 15 million euros would be owed to Roma once the clause is triggered, leaving around 5 million euros in net gain.

Roma are understood to be open to facilitating Abraham’s exit, and several reports describe the deal as “close,” though the loan mechanics remain the final hurdle.

Villa are exploring every route to finalize the transfer before the window closes.

Lukaku wall

With Abraham’s departure increasingly likely, Beşiktaş have moved early to line up a replacement.

Their most ambitious inquiry centered on Romelu Lukaku, the 32-year-old Napoli striker reunited with Antonio Conte.

Napoli's Romelu Lukaku celebrates on the podium with the Supercoppa Italiana trophy after the final match against Bologna at Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 23, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

That approach, however, went nowhere. Italian daily Il Mattino, cited widely across Europe, reports Lukaku has flatly rejected a January move.

His agent, Federico Pastorello, conveyed the decision directly to Beşiktaş and Everton, both of whom had made contact.

Lukaku, who joined Napoli permanently in 2024, remains committed to Conte despite a recent muscle injury and outside interest.

Napoli's head coach, Antonio Conte (R) and player Romelu Lukaku attend a training session of the team, Castel Volturno, Italy, Jan. 19, 2026. (EPA Photo)

He has already turned down lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia, and sources close to the player insist nothing will change before the summer of 2026.

For Beşiktaş, the rejection is a setback, forcing the club to recalibrate as they weigh the financial upside of an Abraham sale against the need to stay competitive in the Süper Lig and Europe.