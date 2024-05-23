Ademola Lookman was on fire as he scored a sensational hat trick as Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Europa League final on Wednesday, ending Leverkusen's 51-match unbeaten run and securing their first trophy in 61 years.

Lookman made history as the first player to score a hat trick in a European final in 49 years, leading Atalanta to their first-ever continental trophy.

The Bergamo side has long lived in the shadow of nearby giants AC Milan and Inter Milan. However, under the guidance of Gian Piero Gasperini, they have entered a golden era, reaching the Champions League on four occasions. Now, they finally have silverware to show for their efforts.

Leverkusen have made a habit of late fightbacks in their remarkable run to winning a first-ever Bundesliga title without tasting defeat. But this time they failed to dig themselves out of a hole created by a slow start.

Atalanta's more purposeful play in the opening stages was rewarded after just 12 minutes. Davide Zappacosta got to the byline and Lookman caught Exequiel Palacios napping to fire into the top corner at the back post.

The Nigerian has at times endured a nomadic career, bouncing around the lower reaches of the Premier League on loan spells at Fulham and Leicester after being discarded by RB Leipzig. But Lookman has found a home in Bergamo, where he will now forever be a hero.

Atalanta's Ademola Lookman (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League final football match against Bayer Leverkusen at the Dublin Arena stadium, Dublin, May 22, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The 26-year-old's second goal was fit to win any final as he nutmegged Granit Xhaka before curling a powerful shot into the far corner.

For the fourth time in seven Europa League knockout matches, Xabi Alonso's men found themselves 2-0 down. Leverkusen's flying fullbacks have been at the heart of their stunning season and should have got them back in the game either side of halftime.

Alex Grimaldo fired tamely into the arms of Juan Musso before Jeremie Frimpong blazed over with the goal gaping.

Leverkusen were also denied a lifeline when Gianluca Scamacca was lucky to escape with a yellow card for a wild challenge on Florian Wirtz.

Alonso has enjoyed a rapid rise to become one of Europe's hottest coaching properties. The Spaniard has rejected the advances of former clubs Liverpool and Bayern Munich to remain at the BayArena next season.

However, Alonso's decision to start without a recognized striker did not work, and he threw on Victor Boniface at halftime to give his side a focal point up front. The damage, though, was already done as the German champions looked a side drained by their record run across three competitions.

Atalanta were happy to soak up the Leverkusen pressure after the break and hit on the counterattack. The final blow was another fabulous finish from Lookman as he skipped past Edmond Tapsoba and this time blasted into the top corner on his weaker left foot.

Atalanta had lost all three of their previous finals under Gasperini, most recently in last week's Coppa Italia defeat to Juventus. But this time they were not to be denied their shot at history as they were roared across the finishing line by the thousands clad in blue and black that had made the trip from northern Italy to the Irish capital.

In doing so, they became the first Italian side to win the competition since Parma lifted the UEFA Cup in 1999.