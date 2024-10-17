Atletico Madrid announced that season ticket holders will not be able to purchase tickets for the next five away matches following sanctions imposed by UEFA and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Last week, the club faced a fine of 30,000 euros ($32,568) along with a suspended ban on selling tickets to away fans for a UEFA competition match after supporters exhibited "racist discriminatory" behavior during their 4-0 loss to Portuguese side Benfica in the Champions League.

Earlier this month, they were also ordered to play their next three home matches with partial stadium closures by the RFEF after the match against rivals Real Madrid was suspended due to items being thrown onto the pitch.

"The damage caused to the image of Atletico and its fans, the vast majority of whom have behaved in an exemplary manner, is difficult to repair," Atletico said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The seriousness of the matter and the responsibility to look after the image of our club have forced the entity to take this measure while all those involved in such incidents are identified."