Atletico Madrid return to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday with their Champions League campaign hanging in a delicate balance, knowing that after a breathless 3-3 draw in Belgium, only a complete and composed performance will carry them into the round of 16.

The first leg was chaotic, open and revealing in equal measure, showcasing Atletico’s attacking punch while exposing defensive cracks that have followed them throughout this European season. Diego Simeone’s side were electric going forward yet uncertain at the back, a combination that has defined a league phase campaign in which they collected 13 points from eight matches, mixing impressive victories with frustrating lapses that ultimately pushed them into the playoff round.

At home, however, Atletico have looked far more assured, winning three of their four European matches in Madrid and feeding off the intensity of a crowd that tends to transform tight knockout ties into suffocating examinations for visiting teams. The Metropolitano has long been a stage where Atletico’s identity becomes sharper, more aggressive and more disciplined, and Simeone will expect that familiar edge to surface again on Tuesday night.

Recent form does little to guarantee comfort. Two wins from their last five matches across all competitions hint at inconsistency, even if the 4-2 victory over Espanyol suggested attacking fluidity is not in short supply. The broader concern lies in momentum, because Atletico have struggled to string dominant performances together, often following convincing wins with uneven displays that invite unnecessary pressure.

History adds further intrigue, as Atletico have failed to defeat Club Brugge in their last four Champions League meetings, a statistic that lingers in the background and reinforces the sense that this matchup resists easy prediction.

Brugge arrive believing they belong in this fight. Their league phase campaign, which yielded 10 points and a 19th-place finish, was marked by volatility, with 15 goals scored and 17 conceded, numbers that capture both their ambition and their vulnerability. They have shown courage in possession and speed in transition, yet they have also left space behind that sharper sides are quick to exploit.

Away form in Europe remains a concern, with just one win from four matches on the road, but their resilience in the first leg will fuel confidence.

Twice they fell behind and twice they responded, refusing to allow Atletico to take control of the tie, and that stubbornness now forms the backbone of their belief heading into a hostile environment.

Team news shapes the tactical picture. Atletico are without Nicolás González and Pablo Barrios, forcing Simeone to rely heavily on experience in the spine of his side.

Koke and Marcos Llorente are expected to dictate tempo in midfield, balancing defensive discipline with forward thrust, while Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez should again spearhead the attack, tasked with converting territorial dominance into tangible reward.

Ademola Lookman, who made his Champions League debut in the first leg, offers pace and unpredictability as he looks to leave a deeper mark on the contest.

Brugge, meanwhile, must cope without Raphael Onyedika through suspension, a notable absence in midfield, while Lynnt Audoor and Dani van den Heuvel remain doubts.

Hans Vanaken will carry creative responsibility, orchestrating movement between the lines, and Christos Tzolis, whose late equaliser shifted the emotional tone of the first leg, stands out as a constant threat capable of punishing hesitation.

Defensively, Kyriani Sabbe, Joel Ordonez, Brandon Mechele and Joaquin Seys are likely to retain their places, entrusted with containing an Atletico attack that rarely needs many invitations.