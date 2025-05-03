Atletico Madrid’s slim La Liga title hopes took a major hit Saturday as they stumbled to a scoreless draw against relegation-threatened Alaves at Mendizorrotza Stadium.

Despite dominating possession, Diego Simeone’s side failed to find a breakthrough, lacking the creativity and urgency to unlock a disciplined Alaves defense.

The 2021 champions remain third with 67 points, nine behind leader Barcelona, which visits Real Valladolid later Saturday.

The first half was a cagey affair without a single shot on target. The most notable moment came when Atletico forward Julian Alvarez was initially sent off for a high boot on Facundo Garces.

However, replays showed the challenge was less severe than first thought, and the red card was downgraded to a yellow after a VAR review.

Antoine Griezmann made his first league start in three matches, but the Frenchman couldn’t spark Atletico’s attack, which failed to register a shot in the opening 45 minutes.

Alaves nearly broke the deadlock early in the second half, but Jon Guridi headed wide after being left unmarked in the Atletico box.

Simeone introduced attackers Alexander Sorloth and Samuel Lino, and the substitutions injected life into Atletico’s performance. Lino recorded the team’s first shot on target in the 71st minute.

Alaves responded with a close-range effort from Kike Garcia that was well saved by goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Alaves keeper Antonio Sivera was busy in the final minutes as Atletico pressed for a winner, but the hosts held firm.

The draw lifted Alaves to 16th place, three points above the relegation zone.

“It’s a good point against a great opponent,” Garces said. “I’m very happy with the work we’ve done. This helps us gain confidence and add to our tally. We’re all on the same page. We have to keep pushing and make the stadium a fortress for the last two games here.”