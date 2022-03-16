Atletico Madrid staged a defensive masterclass as Renan Lodi's first-half header made all the difference in the reigning Spanish champion's deserved 1-0 win over Manchester United for a place in the Champions League quarterfinals.

United could not find a breakthrough after a promising start and Lodi's clinical finish for the only goal gave Atletico a 2-1 aggregate win after a first leg drawn 1-1 in Madrid.

Elimination from the Champions League heaps misery on United who is only fifth in the Premier League and look unlikely to qualify for the elite competition next term.

Atletico has also had its domestic difficulties after its stunning Primera Division triumph in 2021 but its progress shows coach Diego Simeone has not completely lost his magic touch.

In Amsterdam, two-time winners Benfica performed a classic smash and grab to eliminate four-time champions Ajax thanks to Darwin Nunez's late header. Benfica was second best throughout but somehow survived Ajax's onslaught and go through 3-2 on aggregate.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are already in the quarterfinal draw which will be held Friday. Title-holder Chelsea looks to join them on Wednesday when it defends a 2-0 lead at Lille while Juventus and Villarreal resume in Turin tied 1-1.

A loud Old Trafford roared early when Anthony Elanga – whose equalizer in the first leg rescued a poor United performance – out-jumped keeper Jan Oblak to head just over and the Swedish forward went even closer moments later.

A sweeping move produced a cross from the right but Elanga's goal-bound effort from the near post smacked Oblak in the head and flew to safety.

Atletico slowly came into the tie and only a marginal offside on Marcos Llorente saw Joao Felix's tap-in ruled out.

United didn't take the warning though and Felix's clever backheel found Antoine Griezmann and his cross found Lodi at the back post to head home in the 41st minute.

"We deserved the win in the first leg, but fought so hard here to get what we deserved from this tie," said Atletico midfielder Koke.

"We want to go far in the competition and it's incredible to still be in it. It's important for us to still be in the Champions League in what's an up-and-down season."

United pushed through the second half and Jadon Sancho volleyed wide with the side's best effort.

"We did not do enough in both games to win it," United keeper David de Gea told BT Sport. "It's a very disappointing day for us.

"They are a team with a lot of experience. They know how to play those Champions League games.

"They scored a goal, they are a tough team so it was hard for us to create chances."

Former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted a brilliant hat trick on Saturday against Spurs, was totally contained by his old rivals and failed to have a single shot on goal.

And Simeone's Atletico, so renowned for its organization and discipline, held on in relative comfort to claim another famous scalp.

The Argentine boss sprinted down the line to the tunnel at the full-time whistle with various drinks and missiles flying past his shoulders.

Ajax started positively against Benfica and Sebastien Haller had a potential 12th goal in the tournament disallowed for offside.

Benfica's Darwin Nunez (L) scores in the Champions League round of 16, second leg match against Ajax, Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo)

"Our positional play was excellent. We were very good on the ball," said Ajax coach Erik ten Hag. "Maybe only the creativity was lacking."

The Benfica goal led a charmed life and Ajax was punished when it conceded a soft free kick crossed in by Alejandro Grimaldo.

Keeper Andre Onana was beaten to the ball by Nunez 13 minutes from time and Benfica had little difficulty in seeing out a shock win.

"We managed to defend well, together," Benfica defender Nicolas Otamenti told CNN Portugal. "I'm more than happy that we achieved the goal."