Atletico Madrid criticized the Spanish National Sports Council (CSD) on Thursday for setting a "dangerous precedent" by allowing Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo to play temporarily after his license expired.

Olmo and forward Pau Victor were unregistered by La Liga when Barcelona failed to extend their short-term licenses by the end of 2024.

However, the CSD granted a precautionary measure on Wednesday, allowing both players to continue playing while their legal case against La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation is reviewed.

"Atletico Madrid wishes to express its deep concern about the situation in Spanish football following the resolution adopted this Wednesday by the CSD," the club said in a statement.

"We believe this decision puts the current system in jeopardy, questioning the rules of the game."

"This government intervention creates a very dangerous precedent, as it opens the door to breaking the rules and repeating the same serious mistakes of the past."

Financially struggling Barcelona were unable to register Olmo and Victor under La Liga's strict financial fair play rules until they struck a deal to sell some VIP seats to Middle Eastern investors in late December, with the paperwork not completed until after the deadline.

Without the missing players, Barcelona defeated Athletic Bilbao to reach Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia.

Las Palmas also criticized the CSD's decision.

"We believe this decision poses a serious threat to the integrity of the competition and sets a worrying precedent that could destabilize the foundations of professional football in our country," Las Palmas said in a statement.

La Liga president Javier Tebas railed against the decision to let Olmo and Victor play, calling the situation a "tragicomedy" in a post on social media.

Tebas expressed surprise at the CSD's measure and pointed out that it contradicted previous decisions made by the council and some courts.