In a shocking incident that unfolded just outside Madrid's Civitas Metropolitano stadium, La Liga has taken a bold step by reporting alleged acts of "intimidation" by a group of Atletico Madrid ultras toward an innocent 8-year-old girl to the Spanish Prosecutor's Office.

The young girl, donning a Vinicius jersey, became the target of vile taunts shortly before Atleti's triumphant 3-1 victory over arch-rivals Real Madrid.

The unsettling incident was brought to light by the Spanish newspaper 'El Mundo,' which reported that La Liga possesses actual visual evidence of the disturbing encounter.

Meanwhile, the minor's aunt and mother have already filed a police report, shedding light on the abhorrent behavior they witnessed.

The Atletico ultras, in their alleged display of disgraceful behavior, began chanting offensive slurs aimed at the girl wearing the Vinicius jersey.

They were heard chanting "No to Vikings," a derogatory moniker for Real Madrid supporters, while menacingly issuing threats to harm the young girl.

In a further disturbing display of racism, they targeted the girl by hurling the degrading slur "monkey" at her.

Silvia, the aunt of the young girl subjected to this harrowing ordeal, spoke on Spanish radio about the traumatic events that unfolded just days before the Madrid derby.

"We were strolling near the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium when we noticed a gathering of Atletico hooligans, so we decided to watch from a distance. I've been an Atletico season ticket holder since birth, so I felt safe. Little did we know what was about to transpire. They started chanting "Vikingo, no," "monkey," At first, I thought they were referring to some kids passing by us as Vikings. I would have never imagined it was directed at the girl until a kid approached and hit me on the arm," Silvia said.

The young girl's aunt revealed that the violent and racist incident left an indelible mark on the 8-year-old who was attending her first football game.

"She suffered a terrible anxiety attack. I rushed her out of there while she clung to her jersey and shielded herself. That night, she woke up several times, terrified that they were coming for her. She had numerous nightmares and couldn't fathom why it all happened. She even asked me not to take her to a stadium ever again," she added.

The traumatic ordeal did not go unnoticed, as the mother and aunt of the minor promptly filed a complaint detailing the sequence of events leading up to the shocking incident.

The group of victims expressed feeling "very insecure and defenseless," with the young girl trembling and urgently pleading to leave the scene.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another racism episode involving Real Madrid's star forward, Vinicius Jr., just a few months ago.

In the aftermath of Real Madrid's defeat at Valencia's Mestalla stadium, the Brazilian sensation publicly condemned the scourge of racism within La Liga and Spain as a whole.

He expressed his profound dismay at the deplorable incident where he endured racial slurs hurled by "some supporters."

Vinicius Jr. demonstrated remarkable resilience by not only pointing out those responsible for the insults. This gesture led to a temporary suspension of the match for a full 10 minutes, but he also engaged in a heated altercation with Valencia's players, ultimately resulting in his expulsion from the game during the second half.