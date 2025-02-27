Sydney's Stadium Australia will host the 2026 Women's Asian Cup final on March 21, along with a semifinal and two quarterfinals, organizers announced Thursday.

Perth Stadium will stage the other semifinal and remaining quarterfinals, with host nation Australia kicking off the 12-team tournament on March 1.

More than 60% of tickets will be allocated to matches at Sydney venues, while the Gold Coast, the third host city, will feature only group-stage games.

Football Australia is banking on large crowds for Australia's matches, following the massive attendance at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Australia's Matildas reached the semifinals of the global event co-hosted with New Zealand.

"Following the success of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Australia will once again come together to support and celebrate women’s sport as we host the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026," Sports Minister Anika Wells said in a statement Thursday.

Four nations have qualified directly – Australia as hosts, and defending champions China, South Korea and Japan as the top three finishers at the 2022 Asian Cup in India.

Qualifiers will be held in June and July to determine the other eight teams.

The draw will be confirmed by August.