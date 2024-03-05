Australian football star Sam Kerr, who plays for Chelsea in England, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of racially aggravated harassment of a police officer in the U.K.

The incident allegedly occurred in Twickenham, southwest London, on Jan. 30 last year, when Kerr was accused of causing harassment, alarm or distress to an officer responding to a complaint about a taxi fare.

Kerr, 30, denied the charge at a hearing at Kingston upon Thames Crown Court and is scheduled to face court again next February.

Chelsea has not officially commented on the reported incident.

Australia's football federation said Tuesday it was aware of the proceedings in the U.K. involving Kerr but was unable to comment on the ongoing legal matter.

"Our focus remains on supporting all our players, both on and off the field,” Football Australia said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation and provide support as appropriate.”

Kerr is currently sidelined after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a warm-weather training camp with Chelsea's women’s team in Morocco in January.

She is the captain of Australia's national women's team, the Matildas, and the country's all-time leading scorer in international football with 69 goals from 128 games.

Kerr has scored 58 goals for Chelsea in the WSL since 2020 following prolific stints playing for clubs in the U.S. and Australia.