Austria managed to beat North Macedonia 3-1 in Euro 2020 Sunday in an exciting match.

Austria took the lead on 18th as right-back Stefan Lainer scored after he received the ball from Marcel Sabitzer, and celebrated it with a message for Christian Eriksen.

Lainer held up a white shirt he was thrown from the bench with the message “Eriksen, stay strong” written on it after giving his team a 1-0 lead over North Macedonia in Bucharest.

The supporters of both teams applauded before the game when the giant screen above the field displayed the message “Best Wishes Christian.”

Eriksen collapsed on the field while playing for Denmark Saturday. He is still in the hospital in Copenhagen but in stable condition.

North Macedonia responded 10 minutes later on 28th with Goran Pandev's goal and the half ended 1-1.

Austria left it late in the second half to secure the win as Michael Gregoritsch's goal came in the 78th. Marko Arnautovic buried the lead on the 89th after coming on as a substitute, and the match finished 3-1.

This win sees Austria take the lead in Group C with 3 points while North Macedonia goes down to the bottom.