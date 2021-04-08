FIFA official Arsene Wenger said an automated offside system could be used in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"The automated offside I think will be ready for 2022," the 71-year-old Wenger, a former Arsenal manager and now chief of global football development at the world football governing body told the Living Football Television program.

"Automated means it goes directly from the signal to the linesman and the linesman has on his watch a red light that tells him offside or not offside."

Goals scored are currently reviewed by video with calibrated lines being studied to see if a player was in an illegal position.

"At the moment, we have situations where the players are on lines to see if they are offside or not," said Wenger.

"On average, the time we have to wait is around 70 seconds, sometimes one minute 20 seconds, sometimes a little bit longer when the situation is very difficult to appreciate.

"It is so important because we see many celebrations are cancelled after that for marginal situations and that's why I believe it is a very important step."