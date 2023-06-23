The world of sports was left mourning the untimely passing of Tori Bowie, a renowned triple Olympic medallist from the Rio 2016 Games.

The athlete's life came to a devastating end when her body was discovered in her Winter Garden residence in Florida.

As reported by Marca, the authorities discovered on May 2, prompted by concerns raised due to her prolonged absence from communication.

The Orange County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy, revealing that Tori Bowie, who was eight months pregnant at the time, succumbed to natural causes while going into labor.

Disturbing details emerged from the coroner's report obtained by TMZ, indicating that Bowie experienced complications related to eclampsia, a serious condition characterized by seizures resulting from high blood pressure during pregnancy.

Tragically, she laid down on her bed and lost her life during the labor process.

Tori Bowie, an illustrious figure in the world of athletics, had not competed since June 4, 2022.

Surprisingly, she did not participate in the trials for the Tokyo Games a year prior to her passing.

However, her legacy in the sporting arena was cemented with exceptional achievements at the Rio 2016 Olympics, where she claimed a silver medal in the 100-meter event, a bronze in the 200-meter event, and gold as part of the victorious 4x100-meter relay team.

Her triumphs extended beyond the Olympic Games.

Bowie's outstanding performances led to her becoming a double world champion at the 2017 London World Championships, clinching gold in the 100-meter and 4x100-meter relay events.

Furthermore, she secured a bronze medal in the 100-meter event at the 2015 Beijing World Championships, showcasing her consistent excellence on the global stage.

Tori Bowie's impact stretched far beyond the track.

Her magnetic personality and immense talent caught the attention of not only sports enthusiasts but also those captivated by beauty and art.

She graced the pages of ESPN The Magazine's prestigious 2018 Body Issue, baring her strength and grace to the world.

Additionally, she found herself in the fashion spotlight as a model for a Valentino campaign, demonstrating her versatility and captivating presence beyond athletics.