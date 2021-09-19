Istanbul powerhouse Galatasaray lost to Aytemiz Alanyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig game with a late 1-0 defeat on Sunday.

Both sides failed to break the deadlock in the first half at Istanbul's Türk Telekom Stadium.

Portuguese winger Daniel Candeias' goal in the 87th minute gave Aytemiz Alanyaspor a remarkable win, advancing their total to nine points in Süper Lig.

After suffering their first league defeat, Galatasaray now has eight points.