Fenerbahçe entered a new political and sporting era on Sunday as longtime former president Aziz Yıldırım won a decisive return to power in the club’s extraordinary general assembly election, a result quickly followed by official congratulations from Türkiye’s government.

Yıldırım defeated challenger Hakan Safi by 17,245 votes to 9,927, according to official figures announced at the congress.

The election saw record participation, with more than 27,000 valid ballots cast from roughly 44,700 eligible members, underscoring both the scale of engagement and the depth of division within the membership.

The vote was held in and around the stadium complex in Kadıköy, Istanbul, concluding a turbulent period in which Fenerbahçe underwent multiple leadership changes while continuing its long search for a Süper Lig title.

The result restores Yıldırım to the presidency eight years after he stepped down, closing a cycle of instability that defined recent club politics.

Yıldırım previously led Fenerbahçe from 1998 to 2018, one of the longest tenures in Turkish football.

His era brought six league titles, sustained European runs including UEFA Champions League quarterfinal and Europa League semifinal appearances, and major infrastructure upgrades that modernized the club’s facilities and operations.

After his departure, the club entered a period of rapid turnover.

Ali Koç assumed the presidency in 2018 with promises of transformation and investment but failed to deliver a league title, increasing pressure from supporters.

In 2025, Sadettin Saran briefly took over after another extraordinary election, but his short tenure, shaped by legal disputes, lasted less than a year before renewed pressure forced another vote.

The 2026 contest reflected sharply different visions.

Yıldırım campaigned on stability, financial discipline and institutional continuity, presenting himself as a corrective to years of escalating ambition without domestic success.

Fenerbahçe's incoming President Aziz Yıldırım delivers his first speech after being elected back into office, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 7, 2026. (IHA Photo)

Safi promoted an aggressive sporting project built on high-profile transfer targets and rapid squad overhaul, though several of the rumored deals were disputed in football circles.

The result delivered a clear mandate for Yıldırım, who won by a wide margin and immediately reclaimed leadership of one of Türkiye’s most influential sports institutions.

Shortly after the result was confirmed, Türkiye’s Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak issued an official congratulatory message.

He said he congratulated Yıldırım on his election as president at the extraordinary general assembly and wished success to both him and his board in their duties, marking early state-level recognition of the new administration.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) also extended formal congratulations, reflecting the significance of the leadership change within the national football structure.

The TFF praised Yıldırım and his incoming board and wished them success in their term.

Among supporters, reactions remained divided between those who associate Yıldırım with a successful past era and those who view the club’s recurring leadership changes as evidence of deeper structural issues.