Following their dramatic victory over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, Barcelona gear up for another high-stakes showdown on their home turf, against Shakhtar Donetsk in the third Champions League group stage match on Wednesday.

The Catalans are poised to clinch a spot in the round of 16 if they secure a victory in this crucial clash, a target they set for themselves at the outset of the season.

Collecting all three points will also provide a substantial boost of confidence as they approach the looming El Clasico showdown.

However, the challenge remains immense, compounded by a series of injuries that have plagued Barcelona.

In a game where every ounce of caution is warranted, coach Xavi Hernandez will be expected to carefully navigate his limited player pool to prevent further injuries.

While a well-deserved rest for Joao Cancelo has been called for, circumstances leave no room for such luxuries, with no viable replacement in the right-back position.

On the opposite flank, Marcos Alonso is set to take the reins, courtesy of Alejandro Balde's premature exit in the last game due to a sore calf.

It is a wise choice to keep the young full-back in reserve, ensuring his fitness for the upcoming weekend, and potentially reuniting the formidable center-back pairing of Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen.

However, Xavi might opt to rest Cancelo and experiment with Araujo at right-back, resulting in Christensen and Inigo Martinez holding down the fort in the central defense.

In the midfield department, Barcelona's options have dwindled further with the suspension of Gavi, who incurred a late red card in their clash with FC Porto three weeks ago.

Now, the onus falls on Oriol Romeu, Ilkay Gündogan, and the young prodigy, Fermin Lopez.

The latter's energy, intelligence, and creativity have been earning him trust within the team, and his performance in this match could have profound implications for his role in the upcoming Clasico.

Another emerging talent, Lamine Yamal, is set to return to his customary position on the right wing, pushing Ferran Torres into a central role after his stint on the right over the weekend.

Joao Felix is poised to take his place on the left, hoping to continue his incredible form and perhaps even find the net against Shakhtar.

The 17-year-old sensation, Marc Guiu, has turned heads with his overnight emergence, and he is likely to make an appearance from the bench.

Should he be granted an opportunity, it would be nothing short of spectacular if he could follow up on his dream debut with his first European goal.

Barcelona's journey through the Champions League has been a test of mettle, typified by their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Porto on matchday two.

Shakhtar, their next challengers, are a side known for their patience, as evidenced by their stunning comeback against Antwerp.

Intriguingly, Shakhtar Donetsk have had a rocky ride in recent Champions League group-stage matches, with only two victories in their last 15 outings.

Despite boasting a superior head-to-head record against La Blaugrana, the visitors enter the clash as the "underdogs."

Lord of Chaos

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid have earned a new moniker – "The Lord of Chaos."

In a topsy-turvy contest against Feyenoord, they managed to emerge victorious.

However, Celtic could make a compelling case for that title as well.

The Scottish side faced adversity, losing to Eredivisie club with just nine men, before suffering a heart-wrenching late defeat at the hands of Lazio.

Celtic's Champions League woes have continued, with only one win in their last 23 group-stage matches, underlining the challenges they face.

Struggling for goals

For the clash between Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, both teams have struggled to find the back of the net.

Milan's Davide Calabria lamented their missed opportunities, acknowledging that at this level, squandered chances can prove costly.

Their goalless draw against Dortmund in the group stage exemplified their offensive struggles.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, conceded four goals in a group match for the first time since 2001, in a humbling 4-1 defeat to Newcastle.

Kylian Mbappe of PSG reacts during a Newcastle United-PSG UEFA Champions League match, St. James Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K., Oct. 4, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Both teams find themselves in a fiercely competitive group, and as the pressure mounts, the quest for goals becomes ever more imperative.

Testing times

Ahead of the Dortmund tie, Newcastle's Kieran Trippier has exuded confidence as his team defied the odds and bested Paris Saint-Germain.

Trippier emphasized the importance of putting their stamp on the game, pressing effectively and testing their opponents' defenders and goalkeeper.

Dortmund, on the other hand, have been unable to find the back of the net in their first two group games.

As the two sides clash, expectations are high, but both teams find themselves in different situations, one seeking to continue their success while the other is keen to make a statement.

Improvement seekers

Despite a 3-1 defeat at home to Manchester City on matchday two, Leipzig remain in a favorable position in the group.

They acknowledge the need for refinement in their game. Defender Lukas Klostermann pointed out that they showed passion in their defensive efforts but were somewhat frantic on the ball.

With their Serbian visitors, Crvena Zvezda, having claimed their first points in the group with a draw against Young Boys, Leipzig aim to elevate their performance.

Alvarez's rise

Manchester City, grappling with injury woes, have seen less-regular starters step up to the occasion.

Julian Alvarez has been a revelation, emerging as the joint-top scorer in the competition after two games.

His crucial strike propelled City to a 3-1 victory over Leipzig.

Midfielder Phil Foden has hailed Alvarez's contributions, recognizing him as a go-to player for critical moments.

As City face Young Boys in a double-header, the spotlight remains firmly on Álvarez as he seeks to add to his burgeoning tally.

Evaluating mistakes

Despite Porto's setback with a 1-0 defeat to Barcelona on matchday 2, defender Wendell remains optimistic about their strength and their prospects in the competition.

Antwerp, however, face a more precarious situation, having squandered a 2-0 lead to Shakhtar in a 3-2 home defeat.

Defender Owen Wijndal acknowledges the need for introspection and analysis in the aftermath of the match.

As these two teams clash, they are driven by the desire to rectify past mistakes and seek a path to redemption.