Barcelona turned the Spanish Super Cup semifinal into a training session, crushing Athletic Bilbao 5-0 on Wednesday in Jeddah as Raphinha’s brace powered a relentless first-half blitz that sent Hansi Flick’s side comfortably into the final.

The Catalans, holders and record 15-time champions, will meet either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid, who face off Thursday, in Sunday’s final after turning the contest into a one-sided affair at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Even with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal starting on the bench, Hansi Flick’s side played with control, pace and bite, extending their winning run to nine matches across all competitions.

Athletic were overwhelmed early. Ferran Torres opened the scoring after 22 minutes, bundling in after Fermin Lopez’s mishit effort dropped kindly in the box.

The floodgates soon opened.

Raphinha carved out space down the flank and cut the ball back for Lopez, who thundered a finish into the top corner to spark a blistering spell of three goals in eight minutes.

Roony Bardghji made it three moments later, helped by an uncharacteristic error from Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon, who let a low shot slip beneath his body.

Spain’s No. 1 could do little minutes later when Raphinha lashed a fierce strike into the top-left corner for Barcelona’s fourth before halftime as the Catalans attacked relentlessly.

Athletic’s lone moment of promise came when Oihan Sancet rattled the post, but it only briefly interrupted a miserable night for the Basque side, who last lifted the trophy in 2021.

Barcelona resumed where they left off after the break, with Raphinha pouncing from close range in the 52nd minute to complete his brace and put the result beyond doubt.

“It’s us who make games easy or hard,” Raphinha said. “When we do things right, defend well, attack well, the game becomes easier.”

The Brazilian has rediscovered top form since returning from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for nearly two months. “I’m always looking to improve,” he added. “If the season isn’t perfect, I want it to be almost perfect, for the team.”

Flick’s plan also paid dividends in managing his squad. Yamal entered late and should be fresh for the final, while Athletic left winger Nico Williams remained unused as he continues to nurse a groin issue. Athletic captain Iñaki Williams offered a blunt assessment afterward: “We weren’t at the level. All we can do is apologize to the fans.”

Barcelona, reigning La Liga and Copa del Rey champions, lifted the Super Cup last season as Flick’s first trophy at the club.

They are now one win away from repeating the feat, and from using the competition once again as a launchpad for silverware.