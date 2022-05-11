Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace to give Barcelona a 3-1 home win against Celta Vigo on Tuesday, taking the Catalans a step closure to securing a lucrative Spanish Super Cup spot in Saudi Arabia.

With two games left and Real Madrid already crowned champions, Barcelona is second on 72 points. It is seven points clear of third-placed Sevilla, who has one game in hand and will host relegation-threatened Mallorca on Wednesday.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a first-touch strike following a brilliant individual effort by Ousmane Dembele on the right wing.

Aubameyang extended Barca's lead 10 minutes later with a close-range strike from a rebound and scored again four minutes after the break, following more fine play by Dembele.

Iago Aspas scored Celta's consolation goal one minute later when Marc-Andre ter Stegen mishandled a pass inside his own box and gifted the ball to Aspas, who had an empty net at his disposal.

Celta ended up playing more than half an hour with 10 men after substitute Jeison Murillo received a straight red card for a desperate last-man foul on Depay on the edge of the area.

A few minutes later, Barca had a real scare as the game was interrupted so defender Ronald Araujo could receive medical attention after suffering a head injury in a collision with teammate Gavi.

He appeared unconscious as he lay on the ground and an ambulance entered the pitch to remove the player who was immobilized on a stretcher.

"Ronald Araujo has suffered a concussion and has been taken to the hospital to undergo further testing," Barcelona said in a short statement.

"Good news he is conscious and aware now and the doctors told us he will be fine," Xavi told Movistar Plus.

Earlier Tuesday, fifth-placed Real Betis thrashed Valencia 3-0 away to keep alive its hopes of finishing in the top four and qualifying for the Champions League next season.

In a rematch of last month's Copa del Rey final that Betis won in a penalty shootout, Manuel Pellegrini's side once again came out on top.

This time it earned victory thanks to second-half goals from Willian Jose, Sergio Canales and Borja Iglesias.

Betis climbed to 61 points, three behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, who has a game in hand and will face Elche on Wednesday.

Valencia's struggles continued as they sit 10th in the standings on 44 points with no chance of qualifying for European competition next season.

Its last win in all competitions was a 1-0 victory at Elche back in mid-March.