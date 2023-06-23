Bursting onto the scene with a dazzling display of skill and potential, Arda Güler has turned into a coveted name among top European clubs, and Barcelona have reportedly become the frontrunners for signing in the young Turk.

At just 18 years old, Güler is making waves with his impressive performances at Fenerbahçe in the Turkish Süper Lig, establishing himself as one of the brightest attacking prospects in the football world.

Operating primarily on the right wing, Güler showcases a repertoire of exceptional abilities.

Despite being left-footed, his mastery of close control allows him to cut inside and unleash his skills with his weaker foot, leaving defenders in awe.

His dribbling prowess is nothing short of remarkable, accompanied by a keen eye for goal too.

Furthermore, Güler has proven his versatility by seamlessly transitioning into the role of an attacking midfielder and even thriving on the left-hand side.

One cannot overlook the allure of Güler's summer release clause, currently set at a mere 17.5 million euros ($19 million), making him an absolute steal in today's transfer market.

The demand for this young football prodigy is sky-high, and it comes as no surprise that several elite European clubs are closely monitoring his progress with keen interest.

Intriguingly, recent reports have positioned Barcelona as the frontrunner in the pursuit of Güler, swiftly emerging as a contender in the race for his signature.

Although mentions of a potential link between Barça and Güler had been scarce in the past, the Catalan giants have swiftly stormed to the forefront of the line.

Leading the charge is none other than Deco, a prominent figure who passionately champions Güler's signing.

Recognizing the immense talent Güler possesses, Deco perceives him as an extraordinary bargain, considering the potential transfer fee involved.

At present, Deco is sparing no effort to transform this dream into a tangible reality, leaving no stone unturned in his quest to secure Güler's services for Barcelona.

As per reports, these discussions are still in their early stages, surrounding a young talent who holds immense promise.