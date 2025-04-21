Fresh off a chaotic 4-3 comeback win over Celta Vigo, Barcelona return to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys Tuesday, aiming to tighten their grip on La Liga’s summit when they host surging Mallorca.

With four points separating them from Real Madrid heading into Matchday 33, Hansi Flick’s men are not just hunting silverware – they're sprinting toward it.

They're scoring for fun too, notching 88 goals in 32 games, putting them on course to hit the century mark before the campaign ends.

But even as Barca march toward domestic dominance, injuries have started to cast a shadow over their treble hopes.

Costly victory at Celta

Saturday’s clash in Vigo felt like a Hollywood script.

Down 3-1 in the second half, Barcelona roared back with three unanswered goals – Raphinha sealing the deal from the spot in the 98th minute. A massive result that kept the Blaugrana in control of the title race.

Madrid answered back Sunday with a stoppage-time thunderbolt from Fede Valverde to edge Athletic Bilbao 1-0, trimming the gap to four.

Still, it’s Barcelona’s race to lose.

Treble on horizon

With the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid looming next weekend and Inter Milan waiting in the Champions League semis, La Blaugrana are eyeing a rare treble.

But the road ahead got rockier: Robert Lewandowski is sidelined with a hamstring injury, and there’s no word yet on his return.

He joins a growing injury list that includes Alejandro Balde, Marc Casado, Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Flick is expected to shuffle the deck, with Lamine Yamal poised for a starting return, and Gavi and Ronald Araujo in contention for recalls. Ferran Torres is likely to lead the line in Lewandowski’s absence.

Punching above their weight

Mallorca, currently seventh, are dreaming of European nights. That position now guarantees Europa League football – a massive leap from last season’s 15th-place finish.

Jagoba Arrasate’s side earned a gritty point against Leganes last weekend, but their recent 2-0 away win at Real Sociedad shows they’re no strangers to upsetting the odds. The Pirates have banked 20 points on the road this season, a sign of their growing resilience.

Yet history offers little comfort: they haven’t beaten Barcelona in La Liga since May 2009, and their last away win at the Catalan giants came a year earlier. They were thrashed 5-1 in the reverse fixture this season.

Fitness concerns on both sides

Lewandowski is confirmed out for Tuesday, with his Copa del Rey status uncertain. Dani Olmo could again start on the bench, while Torres slots into the striker role. Barca’s depth will be tested, but their firepower remains.

Mallorca, meanwhile, are sweating on the fitness of Vedat Muriqi, Manu Morlanes, Robert Navarro and Takuma Asano – all doubtful.

Antonio Sanchez could start up front alongside Dani Rodriguez, with Arrasate likely sticking to his tried-and-tested 5-3-2. Wingbacks Pablo Maffeo and Johan Mojica will play key roles in halting Barcelona’s wide threats.