Erling Haaland, one of Europe's top goal-scorers, is reportedly on Barcelona's radar in a shocking transfer development.

The Norwegian striker, currently playing for Manchester City in the Premier League, has sparked rumors of a potential move to the Spanish giants.

The 23-year-old, who had previously been linked with Real Madrid, now finds himself at the center of Barcelona's transfer ambitions.

According to Spain's El Chiringuito, the club has long coveted the prolific forward, with rumors suggesting that Barcelona has begun actively pursuing a deal.

In a stunning twist, reports indicate that Manchester City may be willing to part with Haaland in order to ease their Financial Fair Play concerns.

The suggestion is that the English club is not far from selling the star player, with Haaland himself reportedly considering a move at the end of the season.

So far this season, Haaland has played 23 matches for City, scoring 18 goals and contributing 1 assist.

His impressive form has only fueled speculation about his future, with Barcelona now eyeing the possibility of securing his services.