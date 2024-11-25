Barcelona will seek to bounce back in the Champions League with a fourth victory of the group stage as they host French debutants Brest at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday.

The Catalan giants endured a late collapse in La Liga over the weekend, conceding twice in the dying minutes against Celta Vigo to settle for a 2-2 draw.

That slip, coupled with a defeat to Real Sociedad in the prior match, has left Hansi Flick's men clinging to a four-point lead at the top of La Liga with Atletico Madrid closing in.

In Europe, however, La Blaugrana have shown more flair.

Since a narrow 2-1 defeat to Monaco in their Champions League opener, they have gone on a scoring spree, dismantling Young Boys, Bayern Munich, and Red Star Belgrade to rack up nine points in four matches.

With 14 goals scored in that stretch, they have proved their firepower but will need to shore up defensively against a determined Brest side.

Historically, Barcelona have fared well against French opposition at home, boasting nine wins from 14 matches.

Yet, their recent European form in front of their supporters has been inconsistent, with just eight victories from their last 19 home fixtures in continental competitions.

Newcomer wave

Brest have emerged as the surprise package of the Champions League, defying expectations in their maiden European campaign.

Sitting fourth in the group stage with 10 points, Eric Roy’s side trails only unbeaten Liverpool in the standings.

Les Pirates have stunned established names like Sturm Graz, Red Bull Salzburg, and Sparta Prague while holding Bayer Leverkusen to a draw.

However, domestic struggles tell a different story – Brest have suffered three consecutive Ligue 1 defeats, including a 3-2 loss at Monaco last Friday, leaving them 12th in the league.

Despite their league form, Brest’s Champions League journey has been a beacon of hope.

Striker Ludovic Ajorque, with three goals and four assists this season, will be pivotal as they aim to extend their European fairytale.

Injury woes

Barcelona’s injury struggles persist, with Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Ansu Fati, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Marc Bernal all sidelined.

Lamine Yamal, nursing an ankle issue, is also unlikely to feature.

Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres are nearing returns but remain doubtful.

Frenkie de Jong and Alejandro Balde are expected to start, potentially replacing Gavi and Gerard Martin.

For Brest, Pierre Lees-Melou will face a late fitness test, while Massadio Haidara, Romain Faivre, Soumaila Coulibaly, and Bradley Locko are confirmed absentees.

Abdallah Sima’s availability remains uncertain, but Ajorque is ready to lead the line.