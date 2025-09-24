Chasing Real Madrid at the summit of La Liga, Barcelona travel to Estadio Carlos Tartiere on Thursday night to face newly-promoted Real Oviedo, aiming to extend a sparkling run of form that has seen them net 16 goals across three consecutive wins in just seven days.

The Catalan giants, second in the table with 13 points from five matches, have enjoyed a dream week: a 6-0 hammering of Valencia, a 2-1 Champions League victory at Newcastle United and a commanding 3-0 triumph over Getafe.

Ferran Torres has emerged as Barca’s sharpshooter with four goals in the campaign, while Dani Olmo opened his scoring account in Sunday’s win.

Head coach Hansi Flick lauded his side for breaking down Getafe’s low block, stressing it was “not easy” but they executed their plan perfectly, keeping them just two points behind Real Madrid.

Barcelona head into Thursday’s clash with a strong record on the day, having won their last six La Liga matches played on a Thursday – matching their longest streak in top-flight history (1929-1984).

Yet history warns of a hurdle: Barca have lost three of their last four league trips to Real Oviedo.

Oviedo, returning to La Liga for the first time in 24 years, have struggled to find their footing.

The Asturians have picked up only three points from their opening five fixtures, with four defeats leaving them just above the relegation zone.

Their lone win came in a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Real Sociedad, while they have failed to score in their other four matches.

Despite their current struggles, Oviedo have a respectable record against Barcelona, scoring in each of their last 12 top-flight meetings, including 19 goals in that span.

Their most recent league triumph over the 28-time champions came in May 2001 and the Blues will hope to create history with consecutive wins over Barca for the first time since 1961.

Team news

For Oviedo, Nacho Vidal (hamstring) and Luka Ilic (ankle) are sidelined, while Alvaro Lemos (knee), David Costas and Ovie Ejaria (both muscle injuries) remain out.

Federico Vinas returns from suspension, likely partnering veteran Salomon Rondon upfront.

Coach Veljko Paunovic may switch to a three-at-the-back system, with wing-backs Lucas Ahijado and Rahim Alhassane, while Santiago Colombatto and 40-year-old Santi Cazorla push for midfield roles.

Barcelona’s squad faces its own injury headaches.

Fermin Lopez is out for around three weeks with a groin injury, Gavi requires knee surgery, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Alejandro Balde (hamstring) and Ballon d’Or runner-up Lamine Yamal (groin) are doubts.

Flick may rotate, recalling Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Marc Casado, Marcus Rashford and Roony Bardghji, who all came off the bench in the win over Getafe.