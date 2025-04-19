Barcelona staged a sensational comeback to edge Celta Vigo 4-3 on Saturday, overturning a two-goal deficit and stretching their La Liga lead to seven points over Real Madrid.

Trailing 3-1 with under 30 minutes to play – thanks to a Borja Iglesias hat trick – Barça roared back as Dani Olmo sparked the fightback and Raphinha delivered the knockout punch, scoring twice, including a dramatic 98th-minute penalty.

Second-place Real Madrid host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, with a potential title-deciding Clasico looming in May.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick, who railed against his team’s intense schedule on Friday, rested teenage star Lamine Yamal for the first time in 2025. But he was later called from the bench after Iglesias' treble put the visitors ahead.

The Catalans struck first in the 12th minute when Ferran Torres, starting in place of the 17-year-old, strolled into space and – with the defense backing off – drilled a low shot past Vicente Guaita from the edge of the box.

Celta Vigo swiftly hit back, exposing Barcelona’s high defensive line just three minutes later.

Pablo Duran broke free down the right and squared for Iglesias to tap into an empty net, after goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny failed to cut out the cross.

Raphinha whistled a free kick over the bar and La Liga’s top scorer, Robert Lewandowski, blasted wildly off target as Barça searched for a second.

At the other end, Szczesny pulled off a double save from Ilaix Moriba and Iker Losada to keep the score level.

Celta, flying high in La Liga and eyeing a European spot next season, looked dangerous going forward.

Claudio Giraldez’s side took the lead early in the second half after Frenkie de Jong gave the ball away in a dangerous area. Iglesias pounced, drove into space and fired a low strike beyond Szczesny.

Minutes later, Celta struck again on the counterattack. Sergio Carreira released Iglesias behind Barcelona’s high line, and the forward galloped clear to beat the retreating Szczesny with ease, completing his hat trick.

Inspired by substitutes Yamal and Olmo, Barcelona rallied. Raphinha threaded a pass through for Olmo, who slotted past Guaita to ignite the Olympic Stadium crowd.

Four minutes later, Raphinha leveled it himself, heading home Yamal’s cross from the right flank.

Celta nearly reclaimed the lead in the 90th minute, but former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza nodded wide from point-blank range.

In stoppage time, Barcelona were awarded a penalty after a VAR review showed Olmo was clattered from behind by Yoel Lago in the box.

With Lewandowski subbed off, Raphinha stepped up and rifled the spot kick into the top-right corner to seal a dramatic – and potentially decisive – victory.