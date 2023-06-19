Sergio Busquets is on the verge of finalizing a deal to join Inter Miami and reunite with his former FC Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

A reliable source familiar with the negotiations within the Major League Soccer (MLS) has confirmed the impending move.

Reports originating from Spain, including reputable Barcelona-based journalist Toni Juanmarti and radio station RAC1, indicate that the midfielder is set to sign a two-year contract with Inter Miami in the coming days.

Messi had previously announced his intention to join Inter Miami on June 7, and the details of his contract are still being ironed out.

Busquets, who will turn 35 in July, recently revealed his departure from Barcelona after an illustrious 18-year tenure with the club.

According to reports, he earned a salary of $14 million in the past season.

As it stands, Josef Martinez is the highest-paid player on the Inter Miami roster, earning $4 million.

However, the actual amount paid by Inter Miami is approximately a third of that figure, as his former club Atlanta United covers the rest as part of his exit agreement.

Mexican midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro, earning $3.5 million, might be bought out or traded to make room for Inter Miami's high-profile summer signings.

During Inter Miami's friendly match against Barcelona at DRV PNK Stadium last summer, Busquets expressed his admiration for Inter Miami's training facility.

He also revealed his avid support for the MLS, closely following the league since his former Barcelona teammate David Villa joined New York City FC in 2014.

Regarded by many as the premier holding midfielder of the modern era, Busquets boasts an impressive list of accomplishments.

Over 719 appearances for Barcelona, he has won a remarkable 31 trophies, including three Champions League titles, three FIFA Club World Cups, eight La Liga championships, and seven Copa del Rey titles.

Former Inter Miami coach Phil Neville showered Busquets with praise when rumors began circulating about the midfielder's potential move to the team.

Neville commended Busquets on his extraordinary career, emphasizing the rarity of playing for a single club for an extended period and accumulating an astounding 31 trophies.

The coach also highlighted Busquets' influential role as a No. 6, asserting that the player's name immediately springs to mind when discussing great midfielders in that position.

Neville acknowledged the difficulty Busquets faces in leaving the club he had been a part of for his entire life, emphasizing that the decision ahead is significant and expressing hope that Busquets makes the right choice.