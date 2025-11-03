Barcelona rediscovered their rhythm and confidence Sunday, shaking off the sting of last weekend’s Clasico defeat with a 3-1 home win over Elche in La Liga.

Teen prodigy Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford found the net for the Catalans, who moved back up to second place – five points behind leaders Real Madrid, fresh from a 4-0 rout of Valencia.

Despite a patchy defensive display that saw Rafa Mir score and twice hit the woodwork, Hansi Flick’s side showed renewed sharpness in attack and welcome relief amid an injury crisis that has sidelined Pedri, Raphinha and Joan Garcia.

Yamal sparks the response

Barcelona struck early when Alejandro Balde surged down the flank in the ninth minute and teed up Yamal, who curled a precise finish past former Barça keeper Inaki Pena.

It was a lively response from the 17-year-old after criticism for his subdued Clasico performance.

Flick praised the youngster’s resilience, noting his recovery from a lingering groin issue: “He has to manage it carefully, but today was a good step forward.”

Three minutes later, Fermin Lopez broke through the left channel and squared for Torres to tap in, marking his 50th goal for Barcelona. The Valencia native celebrated by revealing an undershirt tribute – “Valencia, always in our memory” – to honor flood victims from his hometown region.

Elche fight back

Elche, coached by former Barça assistant Eder Sarabia, refused to retreat.

Mir halved the deficit before halftime, breaking from his own half to beat Ronald Araujo and Wojciech Szczesny with a composed finish.

Moments later, Pena denied Torres with a fingertip save, keeping Elche within reach. Early in the second half, Mir rattled the crossbar with a curling strike, briefly threatening to level the match.

Rashford seals it

Any hopes of an upset faded when Rashford powered home in the 61st minute from Lopez’s cross, his second La Liga goal since joining the club.

The English forward, who had an earlier effort ruled out for offside, admitted he could have been more clinical.

Barcelona's Marcus Rashford runs for the ball before scoring during the La Liga match against Elche at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 2, 2025. (AFP Photo)

“I could’ve had more goals or assists,” Rashford said. “Sometimes my decision-making wasn’t perfect, but I’ll have days like this.”

Flick echoed the sentiment: “He’s improving with every match. One or two more goals would’ve made it perfect, but we’re happy with him.”

Szczesny preserved the lead late on, tipping another Mir effort onto the post as Barça held firm to secure back-to-back home victories.

Relief for Flick

The win ended a run of three losses in five matches across all competitions and restored belief ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League fixture against Club Brugge.

It also marked the returns of Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo, both easing back from injury.

“We found our spirit again,” Torres told DAZN. “From start to finish, we played with intensity and identity. That’s the Barça we need to keep showing.”

Elche, ninth and winless in four, left Montjuïc frustrated but proud. “We came to play, not to hide,” Sarabia said. “They were better, but we had our chances too.”

Elsewhere, Real Betis climbed to fifth with a 3-0 home win over Mallorca, inspired by a brace from Antony and a strike from Ez Abde, while Celta Vigo and Alaves also recorded crucial victories.