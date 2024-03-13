After a four-year wait, Barcelona celebrate a return to Champions League knockout success with a 3-1 victory over Napoli on Tuesday, securing their spot in the quarterfinals.

Goals from Fermin Lopez, Joao Cancelo and Robert Lewandowski secured a 4-2 aggregate win, while Amir Rrahmani scored for Napoli, who could not replicate last season's quarterfinal appearance.

"It was an incredible night," Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto said. "It had been four years since this club was where they deserve to be. We have to enjoy this moment."

In the other Champions League match on Tuesday, Arsenal eliminated Porto in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 aggregate draw.

From left, Arsenal's David Raya, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Ben White and Declan Rice celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out session in the UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg football match against Porto at the Emirates Stadium, London, U.K., March 12, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The Champions League could be Barcelona's last realistic chance for a title this season. They were eliminated in the Copa del Rey and trail Spanish league leader Real Madrid by seven points. Coach Xavi Hernandez already announced they will leave at the end of the season.

"It was a great match, very complete," Xavi said. "We have been criticized unfairly, and today we showed that this team is prepared to compete in Europe. We are among the best eight teams in Europe. We have to enjoy it."

The victory also means extra income for Barcelona, which have been struggling financially recently.

The Catalan club are unbeaten in six meetings with Napoli in all competitions.

They struggled to keep the Italian side from threatening after taking the early lead at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, making his 100th UEFA appearance, was tested often by Napoli's attack.

Barcelona had a few chances to increase their lead on counterattacks before Lewandowski sealed the win from close range in the 83rd after an assist by substitute Roberto. Lewandowski has scored 13 goals in his last 13 knockout stage games in the Champions League.

Lopez put the hosts ahead with a shot from the middle of the area in the 15th minute after a low cross by Raphinha, who also set up Cancelo's goal two minutes later. The Brazil forward hit the post from inside the area and the ball bounced back for an easy strike by Cancelo.

Napoli got on the board in the 30th, with Rrahmani finding the net with a low left-footed shot for his first European goal.

"We gave them too much space, we lost possession often, we started with the wrong attitude and didn’t defend well," Napoli coach Francesco Calzona said.

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal had a goal disallowed for offside in the 68th.

The last time Barcelona played in the quarterfinals, they had also eliminated Napoli 4-2 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Xavi still couldn’t count on several players because of injuries, including Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, and Ferran Torres.

They played with 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi as a central defender, and the teenager was named the man of the match as he helped contain Napoli's attack in his European debut.

Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi (R) and Napoli's Victor Osimhen vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg football match, at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain, March 12, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The other teams that have advanced to the last eight include Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.