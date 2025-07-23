Barcelona have signed England forward Marcus Rashford on a season-long loan from Manchester United, with an option to make the move permanent, the La Liga club announced Wednesday.

According to media reports, the Spanish side will cover Rashford’s wages for the season after the 27-year-old agreed to a pay cut.

The option to buy is reportedly set at around 30 million euros ($35.25 million).

“Rashford can play anywhere across the front line. Right-footed, he's a direct attacker with excellent finishing talents he can now showcase in a Barca shirt,” the club said in a statement.

The move follows a turbulent spell at United, where Rashford, who has scored 138 goals in 426 senior appearances for his boyhood club, fell out of favor under new manager Ruben Amorim, who publicly questioned his work rate.

Rashford, who won two FA Cups, two League Cups and a Europa League title with United, joined Aston Villa on loan in February after Amorim said he would rather put a goalkeeper coach on the bench than a player not giving full effort.

The forward, who has scored 17 goals for England in 62 appearances, said he was feeling fitter and better after joining Villa, where he netted two goals in 10 league games. United, meanwhile, endured their worst-ever Premier League campaign, finishing 15th in the standings.

“Everyone at Manchester United wishes Marcus good luck for the season,” United said in a statement.

La Liga champion Barcelona are scheduled to play three preseason friendlies in Japan and South Korea starting July 27.