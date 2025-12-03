Barcelona roared back to beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 on Tuesday, pulling four points clear at the top of La Liga and prompting coach Hansi Flick to hail the performance as a much-needed step forward after recent shaky displays.

Alex Baena put Atletico in front early, but the champions responded with authority.

Raphinha leveled before Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres completed the turnaround, snapping Atletico’s 13-match unbeaten league run.

Barcelona could have sealed it sooner, but Robert Lewandowski skied a first-half penalty in front of the partially rebuilt Camp Nou.

Real Madrid, sitting second, visit Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday looking to trim the gap, while Diego Simeone’s side remain fourth, six points adrift of Barcelona.

“We will see (if it’s a turning point), but this was one of the best matches from us. I really appreciate what I saw over the 90 minutes,” Flick told reporters.

“This was the next step ... we are coming back to our best level. Today was really good.”

It was Barcelona’s fifth consecutive league win after losing the Clasico to Madrid in October, but the team had not shone consistently during that run. Against a title rival, this display gave Flick’s side a welcome boost.

“This is the spirit we need to have to turn around games like this,” Raphinha told Movistar.

“We’re building confidence game by game, and these three points are going to be vital at the end of the season. They can decide a title race.”

Barcelona were without defender Ronald Araujo, who is taking a mental health break, according to Spanish reports, along with ill midfielder Frenkie de Jong and several long-term absentees.

After a 3-0 loss at Chelsea last week in the Champions League, followed by a shaky win over Alaves to reclaim top spot in La Liga, nerves were jangling among home fans.

After a tense start, Atletico took the lead – predictably – with a ball played behind Barcelona’s persistently high defensive line.

Baena raced through on goal and beat Joan Garcia, barely celebrating because he sensed the assistant referee’s raised flag.

However, a VAR review showed the Spaniard was level with Pau Cubarsi when he broke through, and the goal was reinstated.

Barcelona responded quickly and leveled in the 26th minute when Pedri, back fit to start, played in Raphinha.

The Brazilian winger, another player recently back from injury, rounded Jan Oblak and slid the ball into the empty net.

Barcelona should have gone ahead, but Lewandowski squandered a penalty, blazing high and wide of Oblak’s goal after Pablo Barrios brought down Olmo.

The Polish veteran nearly made amends moments later, but Oblak brilliantly clawed out his header from Lamine Yamal’s cross.

'Barca were superior'

In the second half, Olmo – who scored twice against Alaves on Saturday – put Barcelona ahead with a slick finish after Lewandowski bundled the ball into his path.

The Spanish playmaker, who has struggled for consistency amid various physical problems, sustained a shoulder injury as he fell while scoring and was replaced by Marcus Rashford.

Pedri, who was controlling the game for Barcelona, also went down hurt after 70 minutes and Flick replaced him, but later said the midfielder was only tired.

Atletico substitute Thiago Almada had his team’s best chance to equalize, but after bursting across the penalty area he lost his balance and dragged his finish wide.

Alejandro Balde set up Torres in stoppage time to seal Barcelona’s win and secure three vital points in the title race while dealing a blow to Atletico’s own ambitions.

“Barca were superior. We had a couple of chances to equalize and in the last second they scored the third,” Oblak told Movistar.

Atletico coach Simeone said his team gave their all and had no regrets despite the result, which halted their climb up the table after six straight league wins.

“I’m happy with the team’s performance and we competed well,” the Argentine said.

“We couldn’t be efficient in front of goal. That’s what we ask for, but sometimes it doesn’t happen.