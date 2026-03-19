Barcelona tore Newcastle apart with a 7-2 win Wednesday, sealing an emphatic 8-3 aggregate triumph to book their place in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha each struck twice as the Catalan side unleashed a relentless attacking barrage at Camp Nou, leaving Eddie Howe’s team overwhelmed and chasing shadows for long spells.

Teenager Lamine Yamal added to the rout, while Marc Bernal and Fermin Lopez also found the net in a one-sided second leg that underlined Hansi Flick’s side at their devastating best.

The five-time champions, chasing their first European crown in 11 years, offered a timely reminder of their firepower and title credentials.

Newcastle, meanwhile, saw their hopes of a historic first quarterfinal appearance crumble, exiting the competition well beaten after a punishing night in Spain.

“With the fans supporting us like that for 90 minutes, it’s hard to beat us at home,” Raphinha told Movistar.

Barcelona led 3-2 at the break after a thrilling first half, but after Lopez netted early in the second half, they romped to victory.

“The confidence that we got in the second half was good to see,” Flick said.

After Joan Laporta was reelected president at the weekend, spirits were high around the club and Barcelona came out flying.

They were outplayed in the 1-1 first-leg draw but pledged to improve at home and claimed an early lead through Raphinha.

Yamal turned brilliantly away from Malick Thiaw in midfield, leaving the defender on the turf, and released the Brazilian winger to score.

Barcelona, however, were fragile defensively, and Newcastle quickly forced their way back into the game.

The Catalan side were carved open with just a couple of passes between Lewis Hall and Harvey Barnes, and Anthony Elanga timed his run to stay onside and sweep past Joan Garcia.

Three minutes later, Barcelona were back in front, with 18-year-old midfielder Bernal turning home from close range after Gerard Martin nodded down Raphinha’s diagonal free kick.

Yamal was often Barcelona’s hero on their run to the semifinals last season but was guilty of a mistake that led to Newcastle’s second equalizer.

The teenager attempted a backheel in his own final third and gave the ball away, with Elanga profiting at the back post as he turned home Barnes’ cross.

Lewandowski, who has endured a difficult season, spurned two fine chances in the first half, while Yamal also blazed over from close range.

Yamal made amends from the spot to give Barcelona the lead at halftime after Kieran Trippier pulled back Raphinha. Aaron Ramsdale got his fingertips to the low effort but could not keep it out.

Procession

Raphinha then sent Lopez through on goal to make it 4-2 early in the second half, breaking Newcastle’s resistance.

From that point, Newcastle faded and Barcelona scored at will.

“Scoring the fourth goal quickly after coming out for the second half helped us stay calm,” Raphinha said.

Lewandowski nodded home from a corner and celebrated by removing the protective mask he has been wearing due to an eye-socket fracture.

The goal appeared to lift him, and he soon added another with a clinical finish after a superb Yamal assist.

“He’s a very experienced player, and in these matches he’s unbelievable, one of the best strikers in the box,” Flick said. “I’m happy for him that he scored two goals today.”

A poor pass from Jacob Ramsey led to Barcelona’s seventh, with Raphinha intercepting and finishing clinically.

Fans sent a Mexican wave around the stadium, celebrating one of the biggest wins at Camp Nou in recent years.

“Our performance dropped in the second half, that was quite clear,” Howe said. “The two set plays we conceded are unforgivable because you know how good they are in other aspects of their play.”

Howe added that his players were affected psychologically by conceding a penalty just before halftime and then by Lopez’s early goal after the break.

“When the game was effectively over, we didn’t react well, so it became a very difficult second half,” he said.