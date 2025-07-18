Barcelona have struck a landmark four-year sponsorship agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo aimed at promoting the country’s tourism industry and boosting the war-torn nation’s global image.

The deal, finalized June 29, is reported to be worth around 44 million euros ($46.37 million) and marks one of the most ambitious partnerships between a top football club and an African nation grappling with decades of conflict and instability.

Under the contract, the DRC’s “Visit Congo, the Heart of Africa” campaign will appear on the backs of Barcelona’s training and warm-up jerseys for both the men’s and women’s teams.

Although Barcelona’s primary matchday shirts will retain their main sponsor, Spotify, the DRC logo will be featured prominently on youth and basketball team sleeves.

The agreement also includes integration of the DRC’s branding across the club’s global marketing platforms, including digital campaigns, the club magazine, and advertising materials, reaching an estimated 400 million fans worldwide.

This partnership comes at a critical moment for Barcelona, which is navigating ongoing financial constraints under La Liga’s strict financial fair play rules.

As of July 2025, the club remains outside the league’s 1:1 spending ratio, which requires clubs to balance their expenditures with income.

The infusion of sponsorship money from the DRC will help Barcelona comply with these regulations, enabling key player registrations and supporting plans for the partial reopening of Spotify Camp Nou later this year.

Club president Joan Laporta has praised the deal as essential for stabilizing finances while maintaining competitiveness both domestically and in Europe.

For the Democratic Republic of Congo, the agreement is a strategic move to rebrand a country known more for conflict than tourism.

Rich in natural wonders such as Virunga National Park and the Okapi Wildlife Reserve, the DRC has struggled to attract visitors due to persistent violence and political instability.

The government is betting on Barcelona’s global stature to change that narrative, hoping to draw tourists, investors, and a younger generation eager to explore Africa’s hidden gems.

The DRC’s sponsorship push extends beyond Barcelona.

The country recently signed similar deals with AC Milan, paying 14 million euros per season for training kit branding, and with AS Monaco for 1.6 million euros annually.

Sports and Tourism Minister Didier Budimbu described these partnerships as part of a larger effort to position the DRC as a continental leader in tourism and economic development.

A friendly match involving Barcelona in Kinshasa is also in discussion, intended to further raise the country’s profile.

Country in turmoil

However, the deal has sparked controversy at home and abroad.

Eastern Congo remains volatile, with the rebel group M23 seizing the city of Goma in early 2025 and displacing thousands.

A recent United Nations report accused neighboring Rwanda of supporting M23 to control mineral-rich territories, fueling regional tensions.

In response, DRC Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner publicly urged major European clubs to end their sponsorship ties with Rwanda’s “Visit Rwanda” campaign, calling it “blood-stained.”

Critics argue that investing over 40 million euros in a football sponsorship is misplaced when millions of Congolese face poverty, disease, and ongoing violence.

Yet, Congolese officials defend the deal as a long-term investment in the country’s “soft power,” infrastructure, and global image.

By leveraging Barcelona’s vast reach and appeal, they hope to attract tourism and foreign investment that can eventually help stabilize and develop the nation.

Barcelona’s partnership with the DRC fits within a broader trend of African countries using football sponsorships to boost their international standing.

Rwanda’s “Visit Rwanda” campaign, for example, has linked with Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain to successfully increase tourist arrivals despite political controversy.

Unlike Rwanda’s focus on matchday kit branding, the DRC’s agreement centers on training and promotional materials but still promises extensive exposure through Barcelona’s vast media ecosystem.

For Barcelona, the deal builds on a history of innovative sponsorships with global brands like Rakuten and Spotify, and it complements the club’s social initiatives through the Barca Foundation.

The inclusion of humanitarian and educational programs in the DRC underscores an effort to balance commercial interests with corporate social responsibility.