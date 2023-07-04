In a candid discussion about Barcelona's current state, President Joan Laporta Monday shed light on the club's financial challenges, the outstanding payments owed to Lionel Messi and the potential contract renewal of Xavi Hernandez.

Laporta revealed that there are still financial obligations to Messi, extending into the next few years.

"What is owed to him is the deferral of wages that was agreed with the previous board and that produces outstanding payments that end in 2025," Laporta shared with La Vanguardia, providing insight into the ongoing financial arrangements.

The president also addressed Messi's decision to reject Barcelona's advances and join Inter Miami instead.

"We had an agreement with La Liga that we would dedicate part of the resources we have to Messi. It was included in the viability plan. We communicated it to Jorge Messi, who told me that Messi had had a very difficult year in Paris and that he wanted less pressure. With our option, he would have continued to be under pressure, and I understood his decision (to go to Inter Miami). Good luck to him, and we've started to prepare a major tribute for him. Within the framework of the club's 125th anniversary, and when we return to Camp Nou, it would be perfect timing for it," Laporta explained.

Shifting the focus to Xavi Hernandez, Laporta expressed optimism regarding the contract renewal of the Barcelona legend.

While acknowledging the club's financial limitations, Laporta said: "(Xavi) understands the club's situation. He would like to strengthen the midfield, but he knows some options are unfeasible, and it would be wrong (if we signed them). He wants to continue, and there will be no problem."

Addressing the rumors surrounding Ansu Fati's potential departure from Barcelona, Laporta confidently asserted that the talented La Masia product is likely to remain at the club.

"Let him continue," Laporta emphasized. "He has to earn Xavi's trust, and when he takes to the pitch, he has to make a difference because he has the talent to do it. There are offers for Andreas Christensen, Pedri, Gavi, Ronald Araujo, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Ansu Fati, Raphinha, Alejandro Balde. But we are not a selling club."