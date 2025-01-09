Dani Olmo and Pau Victor have been cleared to play for Barcelona after Spain's National Sports Council (CSD) granted provisional approval for their registration on Wednesday, just four days after Spanish football authorities denied the club’s request.

Barcelona signed Olmo and Victor during the offseason but, constrained by La Liga's wage cap, could only register them for the first half of the campaign.

On Saturday, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and La Liga rejected Barcelona’s bid to extend their registrations for the second half of the season.

The CSD said its decision was “provisional until the final resolution of the appeal lodged by the club.”

Two courts previously rejected Barcelona's requests, but the CSD upheld the club's appeal, stating that professional athletes “have the right to a sporting career in accordance with their potential, with guarantees and certainty.”

“The CSD considers that the non-adoption of this precautionary measure would cause serious economic and sporting damage to the club and, above all, to the players,” the CSD added.

“This could also harm the interests of the Spanish national team, as well as the rest of the national competitions, including La Liga.”

However, the verdict came after Barcelona announced the squad for their Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, with neither Olmo nor Victor named among the starters or substitutes.

La Liga said it disagreed with the CSD's decision in a statement, adding that it was considering an appeal.

“The content of the resolution will be studied carefully in order to present the appropriate appeals, without prejudice to expressing its absolute disagreement with it,” it said.

Olmo, who was signed from RB Leipzig on a six-year deal in August for around 55 million euros ($56.7 million), and Victor were only registered for the first half of the season. Their four-month registration allowance expired on Dec. 31.

The club managed to register Olmo after long-term injuries sidelined several first-team players, allowing Barcelona to reallocate wages and include the player, who was a joint top scorer at Euro 2024.